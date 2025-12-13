UN Warns Climate Change And Rapid Urbanization Threaten Afghanistan's Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has warned that climate change and rapid urban expansion are threatening Afghanistan's cultural and architectural heritage.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 13, UN-Habitat said the preservation of historic neighborhoods is essential to maintaining the identity and social fabric of Afghanistan cities.

The agency has repeatedly cautioned that unplanned and non-standard urban growth across Afghanistan is placing severe pressure on historic sites, traditional housing, and centuries-old urban layouts.

UN-Habitat noted that urbanization in Afghanistan is accelerating, driven by population growth, rural displacement, and prolonged conflict, often without adequate planning or infrastructure.

According to UN agencies and international media, extreme weather events linked to climate change, including floods and droughts, are further damaging fragile historic structures and urban environments.

Afghanistan's broader humanitarian crisis, marked by poverty, unemployment, and limited governance capacity, has made it increasingly difficult to invest in heritage protection and sustainable urban planning.

UN-Habitat urged coordinated action by authorities, communities, and international partners, warning that without urgent intervention, Afghanistan risks losing irreplaceable cultural landmarks central to its history and identity.

