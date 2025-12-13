403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China condemns US sanctions following Venezuela tanker seizure
(MENAFN) China expressed strong opposition on Friday to US sanctions after Washington seized an oil tanker near Venezuela earlier this week and announced restrictions on six shipping companies and their vessels, including one registered in Hong Kong, according to reports.
Beijing “opposes unilateral illicit sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council, and the abuse of sanctions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news conference in Beijing.
The US Treasury Department announced Thursday that it had imposed sanctions on six companies and their ships for involvement in Venezuela’s oil sector. The move followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday that his administration had seized a tanker off Venezuela amid continuing tensions with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
The Treasury statement also targeted three nephews of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, and a businessman linked to Maduro. US authorities report that they have conducted 22 strikes on alleged “narco-terrorist” vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific since early September, resulting in 87 fatalities, according to reports.
Beijing “opposes unilateral illicit sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council, and the abuse of sanctions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news conference in Beijing.
The US Treasury Department announced Thursday that it had imposed sanctions on six companies and their ships for involvement in Venezuela’s oil sector. The move followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday that his administration had seized a tanker off Venezuela amid continuing tensions with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
The Treasury statement also targeted three nephews of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, and a businessman linked to Maduro. US authorities report that they have conducted 22 strikes on alleged “narco-terrorist” vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific since early September, resulting in 87 fatalities, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment