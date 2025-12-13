Pyramids And Flamengo Clash For FIFA Challenger Cup, Eye PSG Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Egypt's Pyramids FC and Brazil's CR Flamengo meet at Al Rayyan's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium tonight with two rewards on the line: the FIFA Challenger Cup and a place in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 final against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The trophy match promises a high-octane battle, as both in-form teams are eager to march to the title clash.

Pyramids, guided by coach Krunoslav Jurcic, reached the prestigious tournament after their CAF Champions League triumph. They secured the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup with a 3-0 victory over Auckland City in the play-off, followed by a 3-1 win over Al Ahli. They currently sit second in the Egyptian Premier League, carrying strong momentum into Qatar.

Flamengo have also been in impressive form, defeating Cruz Azul 2-1 on Wednesday to claim the FIFA Derby of the Americas title. The Rio giants, winners of both the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and Brazil's Serie A, have lost only one of their last 12 matches.

Jurcic expressed confidence and respect for his opponents.

“First of all, I'm proud to be part of such a big competition, an elite tournament with the world's biggest clubs. We had an excellent season in Africa, winning the Champions League, and now we came to Qatar to play this match and hopefully the final,” he said.

“Flamengo are an experienced side with high-quality players. We respect every opponent we face, and we will try to implement our ideas and reach our goal, which naturally is to win from the moment we step onto the field.”



Renard eyes 'two more steps' as Abu Jazar hails Palestine's fighting spirit

Olwan on target as Jordan beat Iraq to reach semis Al Meqbaali stars as UAE knock holders Algeria out on penalties

Read Also

Pyramids' squad features Ahmed El Shenawy, Mohamed Hamdy, Mohanad Lasheen and Mostafa Fathi.

Flamengo, led by coach Filipe Luis, will look to Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who scored twice to secure victory against Cruz Azul. Luis said recovery would be key in deciding the lineup.

“We still have today and part of tomorrow to decide, depending on the players' recovery. Some of our players are over 33, so three days is not enough for full recovery,” he said.

“Our opponent rested more, and we didn't, so we must consider the physical aspect. We need a competitive, solid, and physically fresh team for this difficult match.”

Luis also praised Pyramids' defensive strength:“We have studied the team well; they have good players and a solid structure.”

Midfielder De Arrascaeta reflected on the team's ambitions.

“We're finishing a season full of achievements and still fighting for the dream of becoming world champions. I haven't won a title here [in Qatar] yet. I'm happy to be back, but the focus is first on reaching the final and then trying to become champions,” FIFA quoted him as saying.

The FIFA Challenger Cup trophy match kicks off at 8pm, while the Intercontinental Cup final is scheduled for Wednesday.