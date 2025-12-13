Mohammed Ben Sulayem Re-Elected As FIA President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), following the election of his Presidential List by the General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan yesterday.

President Ben Sulayem now begins his second four-year term, having overseen a period of significant renewal and stabilisation for the organisation since his initial election in 2021.

Over the past four years, the FIA, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has undergone a wide-ranging transformation, improving governance, operations and restoring the financial health of the federation.

These changes have strengthened the FIA's position as the world's governing body for motorsport and the leading authority on safe, sustainable, and affordable mobility.

Under his leadership the FIA has reversed a €-24.0m loss in 2021 to a robust operating result of €4.7m in 2024, the strongest financial result the federation has seen in almost 10 years.

“Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again. We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever,” Ben Sulayem said.

“It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.”