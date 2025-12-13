Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar To Host 2027 FIA General Assembly, Al Mannai Elected To World Motor Sport Council

2025-12-13 04:17:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar secured the hosting rights for the 2027 FIA General Assembly with 95.4% of the votes, marking a major endorsement from the global motorsport community and highlighting the country's rising profile on the international calendar.

The decision came during the FIA Annual General Assemblies held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In another milestone for Qatari motorsport, Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai was elected to the FIA World Motor Sport Council, the sport's top regulatory body.

The combined achievements underline Qatar's growing influence within the FIA and its ongoing push to contribute to the sport's development at the highest level.

The Peninsula

