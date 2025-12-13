403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
APEC Summit to Take Place in China Next Year
(MENAFN) China will convene the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, a major city within southern Guangdong province, on November 18-19 next year, state media disclosed Friday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing the handover ceremony of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, said Beijing "stands ready to bring all parties together to advance the goal of an Asia Pacific community, promote growth and prosperity in the region, energize practical cooperation on priorities including FTAAP (Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific), connectivity, digital economy and AI, so as to inject greater vitality and impetus to development in the Asia Pacific and deliver more benefits to the people of the region."
This marks China's third occasion serving as APEC host nation.
A Friday statement from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government revealed the metropolis will stage the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting for the inaugural time in October, preceding the leaders' gathering.
"The Hong Kong SAR Government will leverage Hong Kong's experience and strengths as an international financial center to ensure the successful organization of the FMM in Hong Kong," Chief Executive John Lee said.
"Hong Kong will also seize this opportunity to deepen international exchanges and cooperation, better integrating into and serving the overall national development," he added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing the handover ceremony of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, said Beijing "stands ready to bring all parties together to advance the goal of an Asia Pacific community, promote growth and prosperity in the region, energize practical cooperation on priorities including FTAAP (Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific), connectivity, digital economy and AI, so as to inject greater vitality and impetus to development in the Asia Pacific and deliver more benefits to the people of the region."
This marks China's third occasion serving as APEC host nation.
A Friday statement from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government revealed the metropolis will stage the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting for the inaugural time in October, preceding the leaders' gathering.
"The Hong Kong SAR Government will leverage Hong Kong's experience and strengths as an international financial center to ensure the successful organization of the FMM in Hong Kong," Chief Executive John Lee said.
"Hong Kong will also seize this opportunity to deepen international exchanges and cooperation, better integrating into and serving the overall national development," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment