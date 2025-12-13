403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN denounces attacks on Myanmar’s hospital
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Thursday denounced a recent airstrike targeting a hospital in Rakhine State, Myanmar, which reportedly killed over 30 civilians and injured more than 70, including patients, medical staff, and caregivers, according to reports.
Speaking at a press briefing, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq expressed deep concern over the attack, noting that “the World Health Organization says that this is the 67th attack on health in Myanmar that the agency has verified this year.” He underscored that "medical facilities and civilians, including medical personnel, must be respected and protected."
Haq added: "The United Nations condemns this attack, which is part of a broader pattern of strikes causing harm to civilians and civilian objects that continue to devastate communities across the country," calling on all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.
Highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis, Haq pointed to the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which requests $890 million in aid and warns that 16.2 million people, including 5 million children, will require assistance and protection next year. He added that conflict and disasters have already displaced approximately 3.6 million people, many of whom have been forced to flee multiple times.
The hospital strike in Mrauk-U, a town near the Bangladesh border, left at least 33 dead and 76 injured. Military authorities have not confirmed carrying out any operations in the area.
Myanmar’s military took power on February 1, 2021, citing alleged fraud in the 2020 elections, detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials. The coup sparked mass protests, which were violently suppressed and later evolved into an armed resistance movement.
Speaking at a press briefing, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq expressed deep concern over the attack, noting that “the World Health Organization says that this is the 67th attack on health in Myanmar that the agency has verified this year.” He underscored that "medical facilities and civilians, including medical personnel, must be respected and protected."
Haq added: "The United Nations condemns this attack, which is part of a broader pattern of strikes causing harm to civilians and civilian objects that continue to devastate communities across the country," calling on all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.
Highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis, Haq pointed to the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which requests $890 million in aid and warns that 16.2 million people, including 5 million children, will require assistance and protection next year. He added that conflict and disasters have already displaced approximately 3.6 million people, many of whom have been forced to flee multiple times.
The hospital strike in Mrauk-U, a town near the Bangladesh border, left at least 33 dead and 76 injured. Military authorities have not confirmed carrying out any operations in the area.
Myanmar’s military took power on February 1, 2021, citing alleged fraud in the 2020 elections, detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials. The coup sparked mass protests, which were violently suppressed and later evolved into an armed resistance movement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment