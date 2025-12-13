403
Turkey advances plans to develop sovereign AI infrastructure
(MENAFN) Türkiye is advancing plans to develop a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure aimed at supporting domestic companies without reliance on foreign technology, according to reports.
Mehmet Uner, strategy advisor at Ena Venture Capital, said the fund is committed to establishing Türkiye’s sovereign AI by investing in early-stage AI startups across the country. Speaking at the Take Off Istanbul 2025 startup event, he noted that Ena Venture Capital focuses on ventures in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, primarily at pre-seed and seed stages.
“We are participating in Take Off Istanbul with four firms,” Uner said. “Orbina operates in agentic AI, Enlighty works on customer and market insights, MagicPay develops a payment processing system, and CloudFlex stands out with its hybrid cloud computing infrastructure.”
He highlighted Orbina’s notable projects, particularly in the finance sector, serving insurers and banks, as well as initiatives in the public sector. “This is one of our investments that we are proud of,” Uner said, emphasizing that Orbina helps institutions operate more efficiently through task automation.
“Orbina’s offerings enable them to work more efficiently by automating tasks,” he said. “One of the most important features of Orbina is that it developed a Turkish large language model (LLM), allowing users to produce AI agents that speak our language best and provide the best assistance.”
Uner also pointed to another investment, Nuvena, which is focused on building Türkiye’s sovereign AI infrastructure. “What we noticed when making the investment fund is that all AI startups we invest in unfortunately face infrastructure needs — they try to bridge the gap outside of Türkiye, so we said, ‘Let’s make an investment in Türkiye and create our own sovereign AI infrastructure,’ since, this way, our startups can use this as a base instead of reaching abroad,” he said. “And we want to achieve this goal with Nuvena.”
