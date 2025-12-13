403
Stronger Turkey-Italy ties positivity impact Turkish exports
(MENAFN) Improved relations between Türkiye and Italy have positively impacted Turkish exports, which rose by around 5% from January to November as bilateral cooperation expands, particularly in digital sectors, according to reports.
Turkish exports to Italy reached $11.3 billion by November, with monthly shipments increasing 1.6% year-on-year to $1.6 billion, data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) show.
Türkiye’s overall exports grew 3.7% in the first 11 months of the year to $247.1 billion and climbed 2.2% in November to $22 billion, despite increasing global protectionist trade measures led by the US administration. Exports to Italy represented 4.6% of Türkiye’s total shipments during this period.
The automotive sector remained Türkiye’s largest export to Italy at $3 billion, though down 2.4%. Chemical exports increased 20% to $1.5 billion, steel shipments rose 2.7% to $1 billion, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals surged 26.5% to $955.4 million. Meanwhile, textiles and raw materials declined 2.4% to $692.8 million.
Istanbul led Turkish exports to Italy with $4.1 billion, followed by Kocaeli at $1.4 billion, Bursa at $1.2 billion, Izmir at $702.8 million, and Ankara at $460 million.
