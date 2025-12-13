Mastercard Joins Forces With Kee Platforms To Offer Embedded Financing Solutions For Smes



New value-added service to expand credit access via Mastercard Merchant Cloud Precision credit scoring to deliver contextualized credit products within everyday digital journeys



Dubai, UAE; December 2025: Mastercard is joining forces with Kee Platforms to provide embedded financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), micro retailers and solo entrepreneurs via Mastercard Merchant Cloud. With the opportunity to scale in the Middle East region, the collaboration will aim to create faster, fairer and more inclusive credit access for financially underserved businesses.

Whilst Mastercard will not provide any credit facility, the embedded lending solution will open new opportunities for acquiring institutions to better support small businesses. By leveraging precision credit scoring at scale, the initiative will expand credit access and enable delivery of dynamic, contextualized credit products – ranging from microloans to revolving credit and installment plans – tailored in real time to cash flow insights.

“At Kee Platforms, we are honored to partner with Mastercard to scale our technology and capabilities with the merchant community. Together, we will enable millions of businesses and consumers to access credit seamlessly within their everyday digital journeys,” said Deepak H. Saluja, founder & CEO, Kee Platforms.

With worldwide connectivity to over 240 acquirers and support for more than 35 payment types, Mastercard Merchant Cloud, is a next-generation payments platform that unifies gateway capabilities with market-leading services from Mastercard and its partners, helping businesses simplify and navigate the complexities of commerce around the world, supporting their expansion into new markets and delivering exceptional experiences for end users.

This partnership builds on the momentum from Mastercard's flagship forum, EDGE, highlighting the future of payments. Recognized at the event for its AI-driven approach to embedded credit, Kee Platforms is reimagining real-time, compliant working capital solutions for SMEs across emerging markets.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Mastercard's commitment to driving financial inclusion. We are excited to embark on this journey with Kee Platforms and look forward to achieving new milestones in empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in an increasingly digital economy,” said Gaurang Shah, executive vice president of Global Acceptance and Merchant Solutions at Mastercard.