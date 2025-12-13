403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mastercard Joins Forces With Kee Platforms To Offer Embedded Financing Solutions For Smes
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Whilst Mastercard will not provide any credit facility, the embedded lending solution will open new opportunities for acquiring institutions to better support small businesses. By leveraging precision credit scoring at scale, the initiative will expand credit access and enable delivery of dynamic, contextualized credit products – ranging from microloans to revolving credit and installment plans – tailored in real time to cash flow insights. “At Kee Platforms, we are honored to partner with Mastercard to scale our technology and capabilities with the merchant community. Together, we will enable millions of businesses and consumers to access credit seamlessly within their everyday digital journeys,” said Deepak H. Saluja, founder & CEO, Kee Platforms. With worldwide connectivity to over 240 acquirers and support for more than 35 payment types, Mastercard Merchant Cloud, is a next-generation payments platform that unifies gateway capabilities with market-leading services from Mastercard and its partners, helping businesses simplify and navigate the complexities of commerce around the world, supporting their expansion into new markets and delivering exceptional experiences for end users. This partnership builds on the momentum from Mastercard's flagship forum, EDGE, highlighting the future of payments. Recognized at the event for its AI-driven approach to embedded credit, Kee Platforms is reimagining real-time, compliant working capital solutions for SMEs across emerging markets. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Mastercard's commitment to driving financial inclusion. We are excited to embark on this journey with Kee Platforms and look forward to achieving new milestones in empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in an increasingly digital economy,” said Gaurang Shah, executive vice president of Global Acceptance and Merchant Solutions at Mastercard.
-
New value-added service to expand credit access via Mastercard Merchant Cloud
Precision credit scoring to deliver contextualized credit products within everyday digital journeys
Whilst Mastercard will not provide any credit facility, the embedded lending solution will open new opportunities for acquiring institutions to better support small businesses. By leveraging precision credit scoring at scale, the initiative will expand credit access and enable delivery of dynamic, contextualized credit products – ranging from microloans to revolving credit and installment plans – tailored in real time to cash flow insights. “At Kee Platforms, we are honored to partner with Mastercard to scale our technology and capabilities with the merchant community. Together, we will enable millions of businesses and consumers to access credit seamlessly within their everyday digital journeys,” said Deepak H. Saluja, founder & CEO, Kee Platforms. With worldwide connectivity to over 240 acquirers and support for more than 35 payment types, Mastercard Merchant Cloud, is a next-generation payments platform that unifies gateway capabilities with market-leading services from Mastercard and its partners, helping businesses simplify and navigate the complexities of commerce around the world, supporting their expansion into new markets and delivering exceptional experiences for end users. This partnership builds on the momentum from Mastercard's flagship forum, EDGE, highlighting the future of payments. Recognized at the event for its AI-driven approach to embedded credit, Kee Platforms is reimagining real-time, compliant working capital solutions for SMEs across emerging markets. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Mastercard's commitment to driving financial inclusion. We are excited to embark on this journey with Kee Platforms and look forward to achieving new milestones in empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in an increasingly digital economy,” said Gaurang Shah, executive vice president of Global Acceptance and Merchant Solutions at Mastercard.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment