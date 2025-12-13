Azerbaijanireland Parliamentary Ties In Focus At Dublin Meetings

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ireland, Elin Suleymanov, has met with Speaker of the Irish Parliament Verona Murphy in Dublin to discuss the development of bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

During the meeting, Speaker Murphy warmly recalled her previous meetings with the Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and asked that her greetings be conveyed to her.

The talks focused on Azerbaijan–Ireland relations, the future activities of the Azerbaijan–Ireland Parliamentary Friendship Group established within the Irish Parliament, Azerbaijan's peace agenda, and the ongoing normalization process in the region. The sides also discussed prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation and organizing mutual visits.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Suleymanov held discussions with John Lahart, Chair of the Irish Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as committee members. The exchange of views covered the strengthening of parliamentary ties, regional developments, Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security, the regional peace process, and Azerbaijan's peace agenda.