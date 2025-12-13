403
North Korea Honors Troops After Russian Mine-Clearing Mission
(MENAFN) North Korea conducted a ceremonial reception on Friday for soldiers returning from Russia’s western Kursk region after completing a mine-clearing operation amid the Ukraine conflict, state-run media reported on Saturday.
At the event in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally greeted the troops and paid homage to nine personnel who lost their lives during the deployment, according to a news agency.
In August, Pyongyang dispatched roughly 1,000 engineer soldiers to Kursk to assist Russian forces in removing mines planted during clashes with Ukrainian forces.
This mission came after an earlier deployment of an estimated 15,000 North Korean combat troops to bolster Russia’s military campaign, as stated by South Korea’s intelligence agency. The agency also reported that Pyongyang had lost 2,000 soldiers in the conflict.
During an extended speech, Kim Jong Un expressed relief that the majority of troops had returned safely, while describing the deaths of nine soldiers as “heart rending.”
He commended the regiment’s “heroism and professionalism,” noting that the mission was carried out in a “harsh combat environment” where every move was perilous.
Kim highlighted that the engineers had converted extensive mine-contaminated regions into secure zones in under three months. He attributed this accomplishment to collective discipline and unity, emphasizing teamwork over individual efforts.
