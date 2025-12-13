403
N. Korea welcomes army personnel returning from Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea staged an official reception on Friday for military personnel who had returned from Russia’s western Kursk region after completing a mine-removal operation connected to the war in Ukraine, according to reports released Saturday.
Leader Kim Jong Un attended the ceremony in Pyongyang, where he welcomed the returning troops and honored nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deployment, as stated by reports.
The contingent consisted of roughly 1,000 engineering troops who were dispatched in August to Kursk to support Russian forces by clearing explosive remnants left by fighting with Ukrainian units.
This mission followed an earlier deployment of an estimated 15,000 North Korean combat soldiers sent to assist Russia’s military campaign, according to intelligence assessments cited in reports. Those assessments also claim that Pyongyang suffered the loss of around 2,000 troops during the conflict.
In an extended speech, Kim said he was relieved that the majority of the soldiers had returned safely, while describing the deaths of the nine personnel as “heart rending.”
He commended the unit’s “heroism and professionalism,” noting that the soldiers operated in a “harsh combat environment” where danger was constant.
Kim stated that the engineering forces managed to turn vast mine-infested zones into secure areas in under three months, attributing the success to collective discipline and unity rather than individual achievement.
He further emphasized the troops’ ideological dedication, strong bonds, and readiness to prioritize fellow soldiers even under life-threatening circumstances.
