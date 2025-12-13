403
US Powerball lottery jackpot rise to one billion dollars
(MENAFN) The US Powerball lottery jackpot has surged to $1 billion for the second occasion in 2025, setting the stage for Saturday night’s drawing to become one of the largest in the game’s history, according to reports.
Lottery authorities noted that the prize includes a lump-sum cash option of $457.7 million before taxes, offering an alternative to the traditional annuity paid over multiple decades. If claimed, the jackpot would rank as the seventh-largest in Powerball history.
The current prize growth follows 41 consecutive drawings without a winning ticket, matching the longest winless streak in the lottery’s history. This streak mirrors a similar run that concluded in April 2024, when a ticket sold in Oregon captured a $1.3 billion jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot first exceeded $1 billion on September 6, 2025, when a $1.787 billion prize was split between winning tickets in Missouri and Texas. That draw marked the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever, surpassed only by the $2.04 billion prize won in November 2022, the largest lottery jackpot recorded globally.
Tickets for Powerball cost $2 and are available across 45 US states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Officials state that the odds of winning the top prize are approximately 1 in 292.2 million.
