Embassy Of Ecuador And Indo Ecuador Film & Cultural Forum Host Two-Day Ecuadorian Film Festival At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Embassy of Ecuador in association with the Indo Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum under the banner of ICMEI successfully organized a two-day Festival of Films from Ecuador at Marwah Studios.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Marwah Studios, addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of film festivals in promoting international understanding, cultural exchange, and creative inspiration.
The festival was formally inaugurated by H.E. Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador to India, who lit the ceremonial lamp in a grand ceremony attended by filmmakers, industry professionals, and film lovers. The Ambassador appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of cultural collaboration between India and Ecuador.
Renowned documentary filmmaker Ajay Chitnis also shared his thoughts on the power of documentaries in shaping public awareness and global perspectives. He was honoured on the occasion for completing 100 documentaries.
Dr. Senorita Isaac, Trade Commissioner, Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, addressed the audience and highlighted the growing cultural and economic bonds between India and the Latin American region.
Film Director Ashok Tyagi spoke about the evolution of global cinema and the role of such festivals in nurturing creative talent. He was felicitated for completing 150 episodes of the celebrated television series CINEMAYA on MSTV. Maj. Gen. Bipin Bakshi, former Deputy Director General, MP-IDSA, added valuable insights on cultural diplomacy and appreciated ICMEI's continuous efforts in strengthening bilateral relations through art and media.
AAFT alumni Harman Singh and Ayush Shukla were also honoured for their achievement in completing their new feature film FILM 1000. The festival opened with the screening of the Ecuadorian feature film 'Dedicada A Mi Ex', directed by Jorge Ulloa, receiving warm appreciation from the audience.
