US Says Claims 'Delusional' After Iran Tells UN Washington To Blame For 'Violent' Protests

The United States is to blame for“the transformation of peaceful protests into violent, subversive acts and widespread vandalism” in Iran, the country's United Nations ambassador told the Security Council on Friday.

Iran condemns“the ongoing, unlawful, and irresponsible conduct of the United States of America, in coordination with the Israeli regime, in interfering in Iran's internal affairs through threats, incitement, and the deliberate encouragement of instability and violence,” Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter, seen by Reuters.

He accused Washington of“destabilising practices” that undermine the founding U.N. Charter, violate fundamental principles of international law, and threaten the foundations of international peace and security.

Iranian security forces have killed at least 45 protesters, including eight minors, in a crackdown on demonstrations that began in late December, the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Thursday.

The United States on Friday said that Iran's foreign minister was "delusional" after he accused Israel and Washington of fuelling the protests that have swept the Islamic republic.

"This statement reflects a delusional attempt to deflect from the massive challenges the Iranian regime faces at home," a US State Department spokesperson said in response to the comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a visit to Lebanon.

Iranians staged their biggest protests yet of an almost two-week movement sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, chanting slogans and setting fire to official buildings, videos showed Friday.

The protests late Friday were the biggest in Iran since the 2022-2023 rallies nationwide sparked by the custody death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's strict dress code.

