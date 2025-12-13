CBK Chargesheets Four In ₹53 Lakh Land-Sale Fraud Case

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has filed a chargesheet against four persons for their alleged involvement in a land-sale fraud amounting to ₹53 lakh.

According to a statement, the chargesheet has been filed before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, in FIR No. 23/2025 against the four accused identified as Tariq Ahmad Hajam, son of Mohammad Ramzan Hajam; Ghulam Hassan Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir; Mohammad Sultan Mir alias Sulla, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir; and Abdul Razaq Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir, all residents of Barthana, Qamarwari, Srinagar. They have been booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The statement said that the case stemmed from a complaint alleging that the accused fraudulently obtained ₹53 lakh from the complainant and his father on the pretext of selling land. During investigation, it was revealed that despite receiving the full payment, the accused sold the same parcel of land to other parties and also transferred portions of it to their own family members.

The investigation established that the accused, acting in connivance, entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the complainant and unlawfully misappropriate the money paid for land measuring 2.09 kanals at Estate Barthana, Srinagar. The findings were corroborated through detailed scrutiny of oral and documentary evidence.