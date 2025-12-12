Festival Of Health 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In the presence of Chairman of the Department of Health and senior officials from partner and supporting entities

Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 2025: The first edition of the Festival of Health 2025 officially opened today in Abu Dhabi, marking the emirate's annual celebration of healthy living and wellbeing. Organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the festival is delivered in collaboration with a wide range of government entities, private-sector organisations, community institutions and educational partners, with the aim of encouraging the community to adopt simple, healthy habits that enhance overall quality of life.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, along with a number of senior officials, partners and representatives from supporting entities.

The Festival of Health 2025 is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors and features over 140 diverse activities, encouraging citizens and residents to embrace positive and sustainable lifestyle changes. The festival aligns with the recently approved“Healthy Living Strategy”, which provides a unified framework to make healthy living more accessible for all members of society.

The festival will continue across different regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, transforming public spaces into interactive platforms that celebrate health, promote positive choices, and reinforce Abu Dhabi's vision of health as a shared responsibility for current and future generations.