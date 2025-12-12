NYDIG: Tokenization Benefits Will Be 'Light At First' And Grow Over Time

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tokenization of Stocks: A Growing Trend with Increasing Interoperability

The tokenization of traditional stocks is gaining momentum within the crypto industry, promising enhanced liquidity and interoperability across blockchain networks. While initial benefits may be modest-mainly transaction fees-the long-term potential lies in improved access and seamless integration of real-world assets (RWAs) on decentralized platforms, according to industry experts.



Tokenized assets can generate revenue through transaction fees and benefit from network effects.

Major exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken are exploring tokenized stock platforms in the US following overseas successes.

Regulatory outlook is increasingly optimistic, with SEC officials suggesting tokenization could gain mainstream acceptance within a few years. Interoperability challenges persist due to the differing structures and hosting environments of tokenized assets.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Optimistic

Price impact: Positive. Expectations of regulatory acceptance and technological progress could drive market growth.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The ecosystem's development indicates promising future opportunities, but caution is advised amidst regulatory and technological complexities.

Market context: The continuing trend toward asset tokenization reflects a broader shift toward embracing blockchain technology for traditional financial instruments.

The tokenization of stocks and RWAs on blockchain networks may not offer immediate, dramatic benefits to the broader crypto market. However, industry leaders believe that as assets become more integrated and networks more interoperable, the advantages will cumulate. Greg Cipolaro, global head of research at NYDIG, explained that while the initial benefits-such as transaction fee generation-are modest, the potential for enhanced network effects grows as the access, interoperability, and composability of these assets improve.

Major exchanges, including Coinbase and Kraken, have expressed interest in launching tokenized stock offerings within the United States, following successful implementations abroad. Recent comments from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins suggest that regulators could embrace the technology in the next few years, signaling a favorable shift for tokenized assets in traditional finance.

“In the future, RWAs could become integral to DeFi ecosystems-used as collateral for borrowing, assets for lending, or instruments for trading,” Cipolaro noted.“This evolution will require time, technological development, and regulatory clarity.”

However, interoperability remains complex due to the diverse structures of tokenized assets, which vary significantly depending on their hosting networks. The Canton Network, a private blockchain developed by Digital Asset Holdings, currently manages the largest share of tokenized assets-approximately $380 billion or 91% of the total represented value-while Ethereum dominates the public blockchain space with $12.1 billion in deployed RWAs.

Despite the technical and regulatory hurdles, blockchain firms leverage this technology to achieve benefits such as near-instant settlement, 24/7 trading, transparency, and collateral efficiency. Cipolaro concluded that as regulations become more favorable and access becomes democratized, tokenized RWAs could see expanded reach and influence, making them increasingly relevant for investors and traditional financial markets alike.

