JPS Dental Unveils Customized Layout Planning For Advanced Dental Simulation Systems
Understanding that every teaching environment is unique, JPS leverages its expertise to design simulation lab plans that seamlessly integrate our advanced dental simulators into your available room space. Our detailed schematic diagrams ensure an optimal arrangement for traffic flow, instructor visibility, and student collaboration, ultimately enhancing the learning experience.
“The key to effective dental training lies not only in high-fidelity simulation technology but also in an environment that mirrors real-world clinical settings,” said a JPS spokesperson.“Our customized layout plans are precisely engineered to transform any room into a highly functional and future-proof training center.”
JPS's dental simulators are known for their precision, durability, and realistic haptic feedback. Coupled with our customized layout service, which includes considerations for equipment placement, utility access, and safety protocols, institutions can now achieve a turnkey training solution.
This new service offering reinforces JPS's commitment to being a ONE-STOP SOLUTION partner for dental professionals worldwide, providing not only premium equipment but also the strategic planning necessary for educational excellence.
About JPS Medical:
Established in 2010, Shanghai JPS Medical Co., Ltd. supplies high-quality dental products to over 80 countries. Our range includes dental simulation units, chair-mounted units, X-ray machines, autoclaves, and various disposables. All relevant products are CE and ISO 13485 certified by TUV, Germany.
