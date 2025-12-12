Russia-US Détente Can Revolutionize Global Economic Architecture

MENAFN - Asia Times) I have explained in a separate analysis that joint strategic resource investments after the end of the Ukrainian Conflict, particularly in energy and critical minerals, can assist the US in economically competing with China.

This vision aligns with the focus of the new National Security Strategy on securing critical resource supply chains, and it can prospectively be expanded to aid the United States' allies, further advancing US goals.

After all, the bulk of the strategy documents Asian section isn't about the US military competition with China (though a subsection details efforts to deter it in Taiwan and the South China Sea). It's more about their economic competition and the ways in which America's allies can help the West keep pace with the People's Republic.

It even proposes joint cooperation“with regard to critical minerals in Africa” for gradually reducing and ultimately eliminating collective dependence on China's associated supply chains.