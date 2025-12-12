Kashmir Food Scare: Eggs Tested, Biscuits Pulled Over Safety

File Photo Of Priya Gold Butter Delite Biscuits

Srinagar- Food safety concerns deepened in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after authorities banned the sale of a Priyagold Butter Delite biscuit batch found to contain sulphite levels above permissible limits, even as a separate inspection drive was launched to test eggs for banned drug residues.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner/DO Food Safety Anantnag, Batch No. E25KPO2FB of Priyagold Butter Delite biscuits failed laboratory analysis at the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad. The batch has been declared unsafe and its sale prohibited until further orders.

Officials said the biscuits posed a potential health risk, and all units of the batch have been directed to be withdrawn from the market.

Terming the product“unsafe,” the report prompted immediate administrative action. Officials noted that the manufacturing or sale of such unsafe food items amounts to a violation of Section 3(1)(zz)(xi) of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.

Invoking powers under Section 36(3)(b) of the Act, Sheikh Zameer Ahmad, Designated Officer, Food Safety Anantnag, issued an order restricting the sale, storage, and distribution of the implicated batch across the district.

“All wholesalers, retailers, and shopkeepers have been directed to promptly withdraw this batch from their shelves,” the order states, adding that strict compliance is mandatory.

The department has also urged consumers to refrain from purchasing or consuming biscuits from the specific batch until further notice.

The sample belonged to products manufactured by M/S Surya Food & Agro Ltd. (Unit II) at Greater Noida and marketed by the same company from its Noida headquarters.

The development came as Food Safety teams across the Valley began collecting egg samples following public concern over suspected contamination with nitrofuran and nitroimidazole residues-substances banned in food-producing animals due to their carcinogenic nature.