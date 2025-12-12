Five Held With 340 Gm Heroin In Jammu Outskirts

Representational Photo

Jammu- Police on Friday arrested five alleged members of a drug trafficking network from the outskirts of Jammu city and recovered 340 gm heroin from their possession, officials said.

During a routine checking at a naka point at Purmandal Morh, a police team intercepted a Swift vehicle moving suspiciously and signalled it to stop.

The police detained the occupants and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, recovering 340 grams of heroin, officials said.

Five persons - identified as Imam Hussain, Mushtaq Ali, Manshu Khan, Farooq Mohammad and Mohammad Manshu - allegedly involved with a drug trafficking module were arrested, they added.

A digital weighing machine was also seized from their possession, they said, adding that a case has been registered at Gangyal police station and further investigation is underway.