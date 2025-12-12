Turkish Airlines Launches Flights To Phnom Penh, The Capital Of Cambodia

403
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has taken a step further to strengthen its global reach by launching flights to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, in line with its strategic goals. With this new destination, Cambodia became the 7th country served by flag carrier in Southeast Asia and Phnom Penh joined the network as the 11th city in the region. Strengthening commercial ties between Türkiye and Cambodia and contributing to the economic growth of this emerging market, the Phnom Penh route expands the airline's Far East network to 20 cities and 21 airports. This new route offers Turkish Airlines' guests easier access to one of the key destinations in the region and showcase once more the unparalleled connectivity the Turkish flag carrier offers as the only European carrier flying to this destination. Turkish Airlines operates flights to Phnom Penh three times a week, flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh depart on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while return flights to Istanbul operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Commenting on the new route, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, said:“As Turkish Airlines, we continuously expand our network connecting continents and strengthen our connections with strategic destinations. Adding Cambodia as our 132nd country to our unparalleled network, and the launch of Phnom Penh flights marks a significant step forward in this goal. Our flights to Cambodia will present new opportunities for both tourism and business. Additionally, as the only European carrier flying to this destination, we will further solidify our leadership in the region.” Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, stands as one of the region's most important tourism and trade centers with its historical fabric, cultural heritage and vibrant city life. Situated at the meeting point of Mekong and Tonle Sap Rivers, the city offers visitors a rich cultural experience with its Royal Palace, National Museum, and traditional markets. As part of its special launch promotion, guests can book tickets until February 10, 2026, for travel until October 31, 2026, with fares starting from 699 USD for flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh, and 679 USD for flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul. These prices are available on Turkish Airlines' official website and may vary at ticket sales offices and travel agencies.
