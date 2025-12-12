Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare

LogicMark Continues To Rollout New Features - Latest One Adds Predictive Activity Metrics To Its Freedom Alert Max Device

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - December 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Remotely monitoring and caring for older adults just became more proactive - and far less reactive, thanks to LogicMark Inc.'s (NASDAQ: LGMK) latest AI-driven advancement - predictive Activity Metrics. Activity Metrics, which is rolling out within LogicMark's Freedom Alert Max personal emergency response device, continuously tracks users' daily steps and active time and provides caregivers with real-time insights into the person's movements. The activity tracking capabilities are powered by predictive AI analytics, which LogicMark says transforms medical alert technology from reactive emergency response to proactive health crisis prevention. That's critical for today's independent older adults who are now more on-the-go and active outside of their homes. This evolution is especially important because traditional medical alert systems tend to activate only when something goes wrong. "We're transforming medical alert technology by shifting from waiting for an emergency to happen to proactive health monitoring, recognizing changes in activity to prevent and emergency before it progresses into an emergent situation," said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. Creating a Baseline to Predict Falls Activity Metrics leverages AI and pattern analysis technology to establish a personalized baseline of a user's daily activity. It continuously monitors for deviations, such as altered movement levels or longer rest periods that may signal health or behavioral changes. Daily movements, as well as seven-day activity history, are captured and accessible through LogicMark's Care Village app. With Activity Metrics, LogicMark's Freedom Alert Max device, which is an advanced personal emergency response system that provides 24/7 monitoring and emergency assistance both at home and on the go, collects motion and activity data through its built-in sensors and fall detection system. The algorithm analyzes the data over time, learning the user's normal routines and identifying any deviation from expected patterns. If the system detects any unusual declines or spikes in activity, alerts are sent to caregivers. LogicMark says Activity Metrics empowers caregivers and family members to intervene earlier, before a crisis occurs, representing a significant step toward preventive care technology. With this technology, caregivers can see early indicators of mobility decline or fatigue. This helps reduce the risk of emergency events, hospitalizations and caregiver burnout - while maintaining user independence and peace of mind, according to LogicMark. Predictive Activity Metrics In Action Consider an older adult whose daily movement slowly decreases over several weeks. Predictive Activity Metrics detects the downward trend and alerts caregivers to check for potential pain, weakness or health issues, before a fall occurs. Or the user who spends significantly more time inactive or resting during the day. Activity Metrics identifies the shift and alerts caregivers to possible fatigue, medication side effects, or the early onset of an illness. Care data processing can also flag sudden nighttime wandering or shifts in normal daily activity patterns, which may indicate emerging cognitive decline. Activity Metrics builds on LogicMark's recently launched Medication Reminders feature within its Freedom Alert Max device. This capability, also designed to make remote monitoring predictive, enables caregivers to send medication reminders to users directly on the device, eliminating the need to juggle multiple apps. The data is also used in establishing a comprehensive baseline wellness profile of the user via LogicMark's patent-pending Care Village Digital Twin technology. Through the digital twin, LogicMark is building a back-end mirror image of its users. The virtual twin analyzes the person's data to predict future outcomes, enabling caregivers to take proactive and preventive steps instead of reacting after the fact. "Activity Metrics combined with features like our recently launched Medication Reminders, represent our commitment to proactive and preventative senior safety. Now, we can identify potential health issues and fall risks early, giving families and healthcare providers the insights they need to intervene before a crisis occurs," said Simmons. Activity Metrics and Medication Reminders are part of the first phase of LogicMark's Predictive Care Village, an interconnected network of people, devices and data designed to anticipate care needs for older adults. The idea behind it is to transform emergency response into continuous health intelligence, and capabilities like Activity Metrics are making it a reality. LogicMark is pioneering this evolution with its suite of advanced wearable safety devices that enable two-way calling and fall detection monitoring, and its powerful AI and machine learning driven-platform designed to help patients and their caregivers manage care at home and on the go. The Freedom Alert Max's predictive capabilities tie it all together, reinforcing the company's commitment to empowering aging adults to live independently, safely and confidently through technology.

