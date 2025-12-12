India Drop To 6Th In WTC After New Zealand Beat West Indies

File photo

Dubai- India on Friday slipped a rung to sixth position in the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's comprehensive nine-wicket victory against the West Indies in Wellington propelled them to the third place.

Runners-up in the first two WTC cycles, India were placed fifth after they were blanked 2-0 by South Africa at home last month with New Zealand occupying the sixth position. However, the table saw a major turnaround after the Kiwis' big win in the second Test at Basin Reverse on Friday.

Former champions Australia continue to hold the top position with 100 percentage points (win-loss percentage) with South Africa in second place with 75 percentage points.

Sri Lanka (66.67) and Pakistan (50) occupy the fourth and fifth position respectively.

New Zealand have so far accumulated 66.67 percentage points, while India have a win-loss percentage of 48.15.

India can drop further down to seventh if England stage a comeback against Australia in the Ashes. The Aussies lead the series 2-0 with three more matches to play.