Global Kaolin Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

The Global Kaolin Market was valued at $ 4.31 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $ 5.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.47 % from 2022 to 2030.

Due to innovations and research aimed at lowering the environmental concerns involved with paper manufacture and the health risks associated with mining activities, the markets for paper and ceramics are developing fast. To address these fundamental challenges, a new market has emerged, leveraging the shortcomings of conventional paper manufacturing techniques and establishing its position. This is the Chinese-born Kaolin market, which mainly deals in paper and ceramics. The market for Kaolin is predicted to expand steadily because of the increasing demand for paper and ceramic products and the growing public awareness of the environmental dangers of paper production. Kaolin is well-liked due to its several properties, which include solid ink absorption, the capacity to make the paper smooth, and good opacity for the paper industry.

Due to its mouldability, strength, and dimensional stability, KaolinKaolin has garnered a significant market share in the ceramics industry, making it excellent for producing whiteware, insulators, refractories, etc. Due to the region's growing demand for KaolinKaolin, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute a considerable portion of the market share. The category based on application is predicted to yield the most significant profits, accounting for around 40 % of the market. Global construction activities will increase throughout the second half of 2021 as the market exhibits signs of recovery. Most nations worldwide have acknowledged the construction industry's importance, creating a demand for paints and coatings, polymers, and ceramics. This was reassuring for kaolin suppliers, whose new order bookings decreased substantially during the first part of the fiscal year 2021. The U.S. stands as the top producer of kaolin in the world.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand for kaolin-based products:

Numerous significant dynamics favouring Kaolin and rising demand for kaolin-manufactured products have contributed to the global expansion of the market for Kaolin. Due to its smooth texture and suitable opacity, Kaolin is mainly used as a coating for paper in the paper industry, where demand for Kaolin. Kaolin has been increasing due to its advanced features and numerous applications. Kaolin has also been exploited in the ceramics industry, which is renowned for its moulding ability. In addition to producing hardware, sanitaryware, and tiles, it has been extensively utilized as a direct cement substitute. Kaolin has been exploited in the cosmetics business in recent years. It has been a developing trend in the kaolin market due to millennials' increased desire for organically sourced products.

Globally noticeable developments in construction activity:

Global construction activities will increase throughout the second half of 2021 as the market exhibits signs of recovery. Most nations worldwide have acknowledged the construction industry's importance, creating a demand for paints and coatings, polymers, and ceramics. This was reassuring for kaolin suppliers, whose new order bookings decreased substantially during the first part of the fiscal year 2021. The U.S. is the most significant producer of KaolinKaolin worldwide. According to data given by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), in 2022, the manufacturing volume of the product fell steadily. Due to the severe interruption caused by the introduction of COVID-19, production decreased by around 10 % in 2021. In addition, demand for the product in downstream application industries such as paper, ceramics, and rubber, among others, plummeted as a result of the execution of the lockout.

Increasing Demand for Cement and Glass in the Kaolin Market:

The development of India's cement industry will create substantial growth potential. Cement is utilized in developing roads, highways, airports, bridges, and other infrastructure; hence, increased investment in the building and construction sector would increase cement demand. Cement production utilizes KaolinKaolin as a raw material; hence, an increase in cement demand will benefit the market. Due to rising demand from the automotive, construction, and remodelling industries, increased glass manufacturing will boost the industry. Flat glass is increasingly utilized in buildings, window panels, and automobiles. Kaolin is utilized in producing glass and fibreglass, which ties its demand to glass consumption. Additionally, container glass is used for packaging food and pharmaceuticals, as well as for the lining of reactors, insulation, fibreglass tanks, and pipes. It is also predicted that this will boost market momentum.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the largest volumetric share in 2021, surpassing 41%. Due to rapid industrialization and economic growth, the Asia-Pacific kaolin market has increased. The region will likely see the highest growth rate during the projected timeframe. It is projected that China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea will be the primary contributors to the expansion of regional markets. Europe was projected to be the second-largest regional space in 2021. The introduction of coronavirus has a significant effect on regional economic expansion. The key nations of the region, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain, experienced a fall in industrial output throughout. The stagnant growth of industrial output has a direct effect on the dynamics of the product. The regional economy displayed signs of improvement in 2021. However, prolonged hostilities in the region, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising energy prices, are anticipated to restrain regional growth during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America's revenue share was approximately 13.4 %. The current U.S. administration's initiatives to support green energy sector growth are projected to increase the demand for kaolin-associated products significantly. It is anticipated that the increased usage of ceramic and ceramic-based materials in the North American solar sector would provide new opportunities for regional industry suppliers. In terms of volume, the Middle East and Africa area is anticipated to experience a CAGR of approximately 3.5% over the forecast period. Positive advancements in regional economic conditions and the ensuing improvement of supporting laws and regulations are predicted to stimulate the growth of the Middle Eastern construction industry during the forecast period. Investments in the region totaled 130 billion dollars, as opposed to 100 billion dollars. The expansion of the kaolin industry is anticipated to be facilitated by the powerful momentum of the regional construction industry.

Key Highlights



In 2021, the paper led the market with a volumetric share of about 39.1 %. The paper's appearance is enhanced by kaolin coating, which imparts varying gloss levels, smoothness, brightness, opacity, and printability.

In 2021, paints & coatings represented about 6.2% of the market's revenue. Asia-Pacific accounted for the most significant volumetric share in 2021, exceeding 41.0%.

Competitive Players

LB Minerals Ltd.BASF SESibelcoKaMin LLCThiele Kaolin CompanyImerys S.A.I-MineralsQuazwerke GmbHEICL Ltd.and Maoming Xingli Kaolin Co. Ltd.Ashapura Group (India)SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium)Thiele Kaolin Company (US)LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary)Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic)I-Minerals lnc. (Canada)20 Microns Limited (India)Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia)W. R. Grace & Co. (US)Shree Ram Group (India)KERAMOSTa.s. (Czech Republic)Prosco Resources Limited (Ukraine) Recent Developments



June 2022- Confoil and BASF cooperate to develop certified compostable dual ovenable paper tray for packaging of ready-to-eat meals.

June 2022- Optimized grade of BASF's Ultramid polyamide enables more sustainable painting of automotive parts.

May 2022- Sibelco has entered into exclusive negotiations for the planned sale of its abrasive's activities. June 2022- Thiele kaolin company enters into agreement with Imerys performance minerals to acquire certain kaolin clay assets in north America.

Segmentation

By ApplicationPaperCeramicsPaint & CoatingsFiber glassPlasticRubberPharmaceuticals & medicalCosmeticsOthers