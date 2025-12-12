World-Leading Economists And Thought Leaders Converge At Hong Kong's Landmark Forum To Decode China's Economic Future In A Multipolar World

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - The highly anticipated, held by the, successfully concluded in mid-November. Themed, the Forum delivered a full day of profound insights and high-level dialogue on the shifting dynamics of the global economy. The event, held at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, attracted around 600 distinguished guests, including leading economists, policymakers, academics, business and think tank leaders from overseas, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.

This landmark event, organised by the CEPU in collaboration with think tanks affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and world-leading university think tanks in Hong Kong, was designed to serve as a critical platform to discuss and shape impactful policy initiatives for the economic development of China and beyond. The Forum examined and discussed the ongoing transition of the global economy under a multipolar system, with a focus on how geopolitics, regional trade blocs, technological innovation, and shifting supply chains are reshaping global trade, governance and financial systems. In particular, the Forum also highlighted Hong Kong's new role in navigating these changes, fostering innovation, and contributing to the future of the national and global economy.

The Forum is the second of the CEPU's flagship series "International Forum on China's Economy and Policy". As the "think tank among think tanks" working directly under the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, the CEPU has championed the creation of this high-level platform to encourage cross-sector dialogue on this crucial matter. The inaugural Forum took place in 2023 under the theme "China's Stride towards High-quality Development - The Opportunities and Roles of Hong Kong" that examined and discussed China's economic situation and future trends, the global economic landscape and Hong Kong's role in national economic development under China's strides towards high-quality development.

This year, against the backdrop of today's increasingly complex global economic landscape, the Forum featured Hong Kong's unique role in actively pioneering new development paradigms and creating stronger impetus. This includes leveraging its distinctive strengths in deepening international exchanges and co-operation, while proactively integrating into national development.

In his welcoming remarks at the Forum, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, Mr John Lee said, "Our country is solidly on a path of high-quality development, creating a stable platform for global growth. As part of this national endeavour, the HKSAR is proud to contribute its unique advantages, which also enable us to play a critical role in global economic transformations. Under the 'one country, two systems' principle, Hong Kong enjoys the dual advantage of having both national and global opportunities. In these times of economic uncertainty, Hong Kong, as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder', builds bridges for a world of mutual opportunity, offering a market-friendly business environment. We are working now, proactively, to align ourselves with the 15th Five-Year Plan, fulfil Hong Kong's responsibilities and seize the plentiful opportunities there for us."







The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, delivered his welcome remarks at Economic Transformations in a Multipolar World - International Forum on China's Economy and Policy 2025.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



To discuss economic transformations around the world, this year's Forum brought together leaders from all sectors to explore pathways for collaborative development. Special addresses were delivered by the esteemed Columbia University Professor and Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz, and Stanford University Philip H. Knight Professor Emeritus of Management, Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, and Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences Professor Michael Spence. The Chief Executive also had a meeting with Professor Stiglitz and Professor Spence, both unanimously agreed that China's economy has greater room for development, while Hong Kong is poised to play a more significant role in forming a new development model.







Columbia University Professor and Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences, Professor Joseph E Stiglitz, shared his insights at the Forum.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Philip H Knight Professor Emeritus of Management, Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences, Professor Michael Spence, delivered a special address at the Forum.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee (centre), met with two Nobel Memorial Prize laureates in Economic Sciences in 2001, Professor Joseph E Stiglitz (second left) and Professor Michael Spence (second right).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Forum also brought together more than 20 experts, academics, business leaders and government officials from overseas, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong who participated in three high-level panel discussion sessions that tackled pressing issues surrounding the themes "Global Significance of China's New Development Plan", "The New Development Landscape of Hong Kong", and "The Integrated Symbiosis of Regional Economies in the World". In-depth discussions focused on the latest dynamics and trends of global transformations, impacts and challenges faced by the global economy, and on key topics such as the nation's economic development strategy during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, sustainable development models for regional economic co-operation in the world, and how Hong Kong can enhance its international competitiveness and contribute to future global economic development in the evolving landscape.







Moderator and speakers of the first panel discussion session of the Forum themed Global Significance of China's New Development Plan.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Moderator and speakers of the second panel discussion session of the Forum themed The New Development Landscape of Hong Kong.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Moderator and speakers of the third panel discussion session of the Forum themed The Integrated Symbiosis of Regional Economies in the World.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Among the esteemed speakers were Member of the Leading Party Members' Group, and Secretary-General, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Dr Zhao Zhimin; Academician, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Dr Cai Fang; Vice Director, Economic Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former Vice Minister, Development Research Center of the State Council, Dr Liu Shijin; Director, the Institute for European Policymaking, Bocconi University, Professor Daniel Gros; and the Chairman, Europe-Asia Center, former Under-Secretary-General, United Nations, and former Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme, Mr Erik Solheim.







Member of the Leading Party Members' Group and Secretary-General, Chinese Academy of Social Science, Dr Zhao Zhimin, delivered his welcome remarks at the Forum.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"The Forum establishes a platform with international influence for high-level dialogue and exchange among the academic community, business leaders and think tanks. Renowned speakers from the United States, Europe, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and across the globe have been invited," commented Dr Stephen Wong, Head of the CEPU. "This initiative serves a dual purpose: to deepen international exchanges and co-operation for local think tanks, thereby enhancing their global influence; and to explore international and national economic development trends, uncovering Hong Kong's unique advantage as a bridge connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world. This will accelerate Hong Kong's integration into and contribution to the broader National Development landscape."







The Head of the Chief Executive's Policy Unit, Dr Stephen Wong, delivered his closing remarks at the Forum.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Beyond the formal sessions, the Forum provided an invaluable venue for economists, policymakers, academics, think tank experts, business and thought leaders from overseas, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong to network and forge partnerships, once again showcasing Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder'. The International Forum on China's Economy and Policy has firmly established itself as a premier event for understanding the forces shaping China's economic trajectory and its profound impact on the world, with many attendees already looking forward to future opportunities to reconvene and continue this critical dialogue.

Hashtag: #CEPU

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Media OutReach