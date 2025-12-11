Jlab Birmingham Bowl Becomes The First Sound-Powered Bowl Game In College Football

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Player-selected celebration tracks, a 15,000-watt speaker wall, and helmet-sized wearable headphones turn every big play into a stadium-wide celebration – all benefiting Children's Miracle Network

This year's matchup brings one of college football's most passionate rivalries to a bowl stage, as the Eagles and Mountaineers face off on Dec. 29 at Protective Stadium.

“As the new title sponsor, we didn't want to just put our name on a bowl game – we wanted to make it feel completely different,” said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab.“College football is loud, emotional and unforgettable. So, for the first time ever, we're giving players the chance to celebrate their way, with their own soundtrack, while turning every big play into something that hits the fans, the broadcast, and the community all at once.”

PLAYERS PICK THE SOUNDTRACK: THE JLAB“CELEBRATION HIT” BUTTON

In the lead-up to the game, players from both Georgia Southern and Appalachian State will choose their personal celebration songs. Those tracks will become the heartbeat of the bowl.

When a player makes an epic play – a forced turnover or touchdown – their sideline will be able to trigger the JLab“Celebration Hit” button, creating a chain reaction:



The JLab Epic Zone – a towering installation of more than 150 fully functional JLab Epic Party Speakers delivering over 15,000 watts of power (more than many outdoor music festivals) lights up, pulses and roars in sync with that player's song. The moment becomes an on-field, in-stadium and broadcast spectacle that looks and sounds unlike any other bowl.

“With a rivalry as intense as Georgia Southern vs. App State, we expect the JLab Celebration Hit button to get a workout,” Cramer said.

BIG PLAYS = BIG IMPACT: CASH + HEADPHONES FOR KIDS

Every time the Celebration Hit button is pressed, it doesn't just amp up the stadium – it also supports kids and families in need.

For each Celebration Hit during the JLab Birmingham Bowl, JLab will donate $5,000 and up to 5,000 headphones to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

“Bowl games are about celebration,” Cramer said.“We want every celebration in this game to mean something bigger – for the players, for the fans, and for kids and families who need a boost.”

INTRODUCING THE JLAB XL GOLDS: SIDELINE TROPHY FOR PLAYMAKERS

To make the biggest plays truly unforgettable, JLab is introducing a new sideline tradition: the JLab XL Golds. These are helmet-sized, fully functional speaker-headphones created exclusively for the JLab Birmingham Bowl. After an epic play and a Celebration Hit, the playmaker will be awarded the JLab XL Golds on the sideline – a bold, visible symbol that they“hit different.”

“In a rivalry game with as much emotion as Georgia Southern vs. App State, the XL Golds will highlight the players who shift momentum and define the night,” Cramer said.

TUNE IN

The JLab Birmingham Bowl kicks off on December 29 at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Fans can follow all the energy, music, and epic celebrations throughout bowl week on social:



JLab: @JLabAudio (X, Instagram ) | @JLab (TikTok ) JLab Birmingham Bowl: @JLabBhamBowl (X ) | @JLabBirminghamBowl (Instagram )

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State brings a fierce rivalry to Birmingham - and with JLab powering the experience, every moment will hit different.

