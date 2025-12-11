Netanyahu Approves 'Aleph' As New Deputy Head Of Mossad Intelligence

New Deputy Head Appointed at Mossad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved outgoing Mossad director David Barnea's choice for the intelligence agency's new deputy head, the Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement issued on behalf of the Mossad.

According to the statement, Barnea has appointed a senior official identified only by the Hebrew initial 'Aleph' to the post. Netanyahu approved the appointment on Wednesday. "Mossad Director David Barnea announced his decision to appoint 'Aleph' as the next Deputy Director of the Mossad. The appointment was approved today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu", PM office wrote in an X post.

'Aleph', who was also considered for the role of Mossad director, has served in the agency for over two decades. The statement said he held "a variety of roles at the core of its operational spearhead" and had commanded two operational divisions, the Times of Israel reported.

"He brings with him extensive knowledge, experience, and a deep familiarity with the organisation and its activities, assets of particular importance in light of the strategic challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Mossad at this historic moment," the statement added.

Aleph will replace Ayin, who has served as deputy director for the past two years. During this period, Ayin "led the organisation's operational activity and made a significant contribution to the Mossad's achievements," the statement noted.

New Mossad Chief Appointed from Outside Agency

The announcement comes days after Netanyahu appointed his military secretary, Maj Gen. Roman Gofman, as the next Mossad chief. While Gofman's appointment is expected to move forward without major hurdles, reports said that Barnea had recommended two internal candidates for the top job who were not selected. Some analysts suggested that the decision to bring in a leader from outside the Mossad signals a lack of confidence in the agency's current senior ranks, Times of Israel reported.

"Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman is an officer of great merit," Netanyahu said in a statement. "His appointment as the Military Secretary to the Prime Minister in the midst of the War of Redemption proved his exceptional professional capabilities, from his rapid entry into the role to his immediate and significant involvement in the seven theatres of the war. His success is our success."

About the Mossad

The Mossad is responsible for foreign intelligence gathering, preventing attacks against Israeli citizens and interests abroad, and conducting covert operations. The agency is sometimes involved in rescue or security operations to protect endangered Diaspora Jewish communities.(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)