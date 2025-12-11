Uttarakhand DGP Orders Fire Safety Audit Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

A high-level review meeting on statewide comprehensive fire safety audits, crime control, and law-and-order measures was held on Thursday at the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters auditorium through video conferencing, said officials. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth. Senior Superintendents of Police from Garhwal and Kumaon ranges, all districts, Railway Police, and STF participated in the meeting.

Statewide Fire Safety Audit Ordered

In view of the recent fire incident in Goa, the DGP issued directions to ensure immediate fire safety measures for public security. He instructed all district in-charges to coordinate with District Magistrates and conduct a thorough fire safety audit of establishments such as cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, banquet halls, event venues, malls, and other places likely to witness large gatherings during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Strict Compliance with Safety Norms Mandated

The DGP emphasized that all fire safety equipment should be fully available, functional, and adequate. He directed that all fire hydrants installed in public and commercial areas must remain fully operational. He further instructed that all sensitive establishments must mandatorily ensure adequate fire-fighting equipment, fire extinguishers, clearly marked emergency exits, and unobstructed escape routes. "Staff deployed in these establishments should be regularly trained in fire safety. Regular surprise inspections of sensitive locations should be conducted, and strict legal action should be taken in cases of non-compliance with safety norms."

Security Measures for Winter Char Dham Yatra

The DGP also issued comprehensive instructions to districts regarding the safety of pilgrims, crowd management, emergency response systems, and traffic control for the winter Char Dham Yatra.

National Security and Anti-Terror Strategies Discussed

During the meeting, the DGP briefed officials about key components of national security, anti-terror strategies, and cybercrime, as outlined by the Prime Minister and Home Minister at the All India DGP/IGP Conference-2025, and discussed in detail the recommendations received during the conference. The meeting was attended by Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence & Security) Abhinav Kumar, ADG (Crime & Law and Order) V Murugesan, IG P/M Vimmi Sachdeva, IG PAC Neeru Garg, IG Telecommunications Krishan Kumar VK, IG Fire Services Mukhtar Mohsin, IG Cyber Crime Nilesh Anand Bharne, along with other senior officers. (ANI)

