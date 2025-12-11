1X Announces Strategic Partnership To Make Up To 10,000 Humanoid Robots Available To EQT's Global Portfolio

Together, 1X and EQT have a shared intent to facilitate the rollout of up to 10,000 humanoids across EQT's global portfolio companies between 2026 and 2030, with any potential implementation decision ultimately taken by each portfolio company. The partnership represents an early step in bringing humanoid robotics into mainstream commercial use.

Through this collaboration, EQT's portfolio companies will gain early access to 1X's commercial production capacity and integration expertise, giving early adopters a first-mover advantage in addressing structural workforce transformation. The partnership will focus on high-impact use cases for robots working closely with humans, such as industrial software, logistics, facility operations, warehousing, manufacturing, and healthcare.

1X will launch pilots in the United States in 2026, followed by rapid scaling across Europe and Asia.

“This partnership brings humanoid robotics into the real economy,” said Bernt Øivind Børnich, Founder and CEO of 1X.“EQT's global reach and operational expertise make them the ideal partner to help deploy our technology safely, responsibly, and at scale. Together, we aim to demonstrate how humanoid robots can enhance productivity, improve safety, and create more sustainable labor models worldwide.”

“Humanoid robotics is moving from fiction to real-world deployment, and 1X is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of mass-market robotic adoption,” said Ted Persson, lead Partner in EQT Ventures, which first invested in 1X in 2023.“This isn't about replacing people, it's about giving them superpowers. By making 1X's technology available to our portfolio companies, we help them tackle labor shortages, improve safety, and unlock new levels of productivity in the industries that keep the world running.”

Key Highlights



Up to 10,000 humanoids made available for deployment across EQT's 300+ portfolio companies (2026–2030), with any potential implementation decided by each portfolio company

Focus on logistics, facility operations, warehousing, manufacturing, and healthcare Joint ambition for safe, responsible, and human-centered deployment

The partnership underscores a shared vision between EQT and 1X: a future where humanoid robots work alongside people, supporting industrial resilience and enhancing productivity. With this announcement, 1X strengthens its position as a frontrunner in the global race to commercialize general-purpose humanoid robots at scale.

About 1X

1X is a leading U.S.-based AI and robotics company, developing NEO – the humanoid robot. 1X's mission is to create an abundant future through safe, intelligent humanoids. The humanoid platform from 1X has been designed to operate amongst humans. From homes to manufacturing floors, 1X provides an artificial labor solution to enhance human potential.

About EQT

EQT is a global investment organization with a clear purpose and €267 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2025. The platform spans Private Capital and Real Assets and includes about 300 portfolio companies with roughly 700,000 employees. EQT also owns more than 2,000 real estate assets across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, including 1,800 logistics tenants and 20,000 living tenants. Its infrastructure portfolio supports 330 million passengers each year, serves 40 million users of social infrastructure services, operates more than 70 data centers, and includes over 145 clinics. More info:

EQT Ventures

EQT Ventures is an early-stage lead investor striving to be the most impactful partner to generation-defining founders. Since launch, EQT Ventures has raised over €2.6 billion across its funds and partnered with more than 140 founding teams across Europe and the US to build enduring, category-defining companies. The team provides more than capital, offering deep operational expertise, strategic guidance, and access to EQT's global platform to accelerate growth. With a team of former founders and operators, EQT Ventures delivers radical support to help startups scale with confidence. EQT Ventures is part of EQT Group and, together with EQT Growth, forms EQT's early-stage tech platform.

