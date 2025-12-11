Emporia State University Names Dr. Matt Baker As 19Th President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emporia, Kansas, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas Board of Regents appointed Dr. Matt Baker as Emporia State University's 19th president Thursday.

With more than 30 years of experience in higher education leadership, Dr. Baker comes to ESU after previously serving as the vice president of student affairs at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

“We are proud to welcome President Baker, a proven, dynamic leader committed to understanding ESU's current position to build upon our recent momentum and success,” said Kelly Heine, executive vice president of operations at ESU.“Under his leadership, ESU is exceptionally well-positioned to execute our strategic vision and achieve new levels of success.”

Under President Baker, ESU is set to achieve continued enrollment growth, deliver program enhancements and remain committed to fiscal responsibility, while prioritizing students and the total curricular and co-curricular student experience.

“A university thrives when its faculty and staff feel valued, its students feel seen, and its leaders listen with intention,” said President Baker.“I will work every day to cultivate a culture of belonging, visibility and trust.”

Dr. Baker's first day on campus will be March 2, 2026.

Outgoing ESU President Ken Hush will retire December 17.

Dr. Matt Baker

