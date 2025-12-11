403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mindware Signs Agreement with Autodesk to Deliver Certified Training Programs Across MEA Region
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 11th December, 2025: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Autodesk to deliver official Autodesk-certified training programs across key regional markets. The agreement formally designates Mindware as an Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC), enabling the company to offer hands-on, instructor-led training and certification pathways aligned with Autodesk’s global standards. As an ATC, Mindware is now authorized to conduct official Autodesk training and deliver accredited certification exams, strengthening its expanding role in supporting professional development across the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and design sectors.
Brent Norman, Autodesk Unit Director at Mindware said, “The agreement reflects Mindware’s commitment to bridging the digital skills gap and equipping the next generation of professionals with the advanced competencies required in today’s technology-driven industries. Becoming an ATC also marks a significant expansion of Mindware’s education and enablement portfolio, complementing the company’s broader digital transformation initiatives and reinforcing its position as a regional hub for skills development.”
Mindware will begin offering Autodesk-certified training across select markets in the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco, with plans to expand further into Sub-Saharan Africa. The initial training portfolio includes leading Autodesk solutions such as AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, Infraworks, Inventor, Fusion 360, 3ds Max, and Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), covering core areas such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, BIM, mechanical design, and product lifecycle management.
Training will be delivered through a hybrid model that combines in-person sessions at Mindware’s regional training centres with virtual instructor-led classes for remote learners. All programs will follow Autodesk’s ATC standards, using official Autodesk courseware, digital labs, and assessment methods. Each Mindware trainer brings extensive industry experience in applying Autodesk technologies to real-world design and engineering projects, and all instructors will undergo Autodesk’s official accreditation process to ensure compliance with global ATC requirements.
Through this initiative, Mindware aims to make Autodesk’s globally recognized certifications widely accessible to students, early-career professionals, experienced engineers and designers, enterprise customers seeking to build internal capabilities, and channel partners looking to enhance their technical expertise. “This partnership with Autodesk is also part of a broader strategic roadmap to expand Mindware’s education portfolio to include additional vendor-accredited programs in areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI, and data analytics, ultimately establishing Mindware as a comprehensive centre of excellence for IT and engineering certifications,” added Mostafa Kabel, CTO at Mindware.
“Mindware’s appointment as an Autodesk Authorized Training Center marks an important step in expanding access to high-quality digital design and engineering skills across the region. As industries accelerate their adoption of advanced technologies, the need for certified talent has never been greater. Through this collaboration, learners will benefit from Autodesk’s globally recognised training standards combined with Mindware’s strong regional presence and deep expertise. We look forward to working together to help professionals, enterprises, and partners build the capabilities they need to drive innovation and deliver transformative projects,” concluded Claudette Reuter, Sr. Manager Emerging Markets Channel Sales at Autodesk.
Brent Norman, Autodesk Unit Director at Mindware said, “The agreement reflects Mindware’s commitment to bridging the digital skills gap and equipping the next generation of professionals with the advanced competencies required in today’s technology-driven industries. Becoming an ATC also marks a significant expansion of Mindware’s education and enablement portfolio, complementing the company’s broader digital transformation initiatives and reinforcing its position as a regional hub for skills development.”
Mindware will begin offering Autodesk-certified training across select markets in the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco, with plans to expand further into Sub-Saharan Africa. The initial training portfolio includes leading Autodesk solutions such as AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, Infraworks, Inventor, Fusion 360, 3ds Max, and Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), covering core areas such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, BIM, mechanical design, and product lifecycle management.
Training will be delivered through a hybrid model that combines in-person sessions at Mindware’s regional training centres with virtual instructor-led classes for remote learners. All programs will follow Autodesk’s ATC standards, using official Autodesk courseware, digital labs, and assessment methods. Each Mindware trainer brings extensive industry experience in applying Autodesk technologies to real-world design and engineering projects, and all instructors will undergo Autodesk’s official accreditation process to ensure compliance with global ATC requirements.
Through this initiative, Mindware aims to make Autodesk’s globally recognized certifications widely accessible to students, early-career professionals, experienced engineers and designers, enterprise customers seeking to build internal capabilities, and channel partners looking to enhance their technical expertise. “This partnership with Autodesk is also part of a broader strategic roadmap to expand Mindware’s education portfolio to include additional vendor-accredited programs in areas such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI, and data analytics, ultimately establishing Mindware as a comprehensive centre of excellence for IT and engineering certifications,” added Mostafa Kabel, CTO at Mindware.
“Mindware’s appointment as an Autodesk Authorized Training Center marks an important step in expanding access to high-quality digital design and engineering skills across the region. As industries accelerate their adoption of advanced technologies, the need for certified talent has never been greater. Through this collaboration, learners will benefit from Autodesk’s globally recognised training standards combined with Mindware’s strong regional presence and deep expertise. We look forward to working together to help professionals, enterprises, and partners build the capabilities they need to drive innovation and deliver transformative projects,” concluded Claudette Reuter, Sr. Manager Emerging Markets Channel Sales at Autodesk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment