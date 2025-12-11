Thermoworks Celebrates One Year Of RFXTM Wireless Meat Thermometer: A Year Of Unmatched Range, Reliability, And Rave Reviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by billions of temperature readings and two record-breaking Thanksgivings, RFXTM proves its place as the most trusted wireless cooking system on the market

American Fork, Utah, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just over one year ago, ThermoWorks® launched RFXTM Wireless Meat Thermometer and changed the way the world cooks. Today, the award-winning wireless meat thermometer stands tall as the industry leader in signal strength, durability, and precision. Earning praise from BBQ champions, home cooks, and the toughest tech reviewers in the business.

From competitive barbecue pits to professional kitchens and backyards everywhere, RFX Wireless has proven itself to be more than a thermometer; it's a cooking revolution.

The First Year: Proven in the Heat of the Cook

When RFX debuted, it introduced patent-pending industrial radio frequency (RF) technology to wireless cooking-delivering an industry-leading 1,500 ft line-of-sight range, compared to the ~170 ft typical of Bluetooth®. Over the past year, that bold promise has been battle-tested and passed with flying colors. Together, RFX Meat and RFX Gateway deliver a virtually unlimited range, blasting through thick-cut steel smokers and keeping you connected no matter where you are.

In just over a year, RFX Wireless Meat Thermometer has redefined what users can expect from connected temperature tools. Since its launch, RFX has captured more than 5 million hours of real-world cooking across home kitchens and professional pits.

Its first major stress test came on Thanksgiving 2024, when RFX recorded an unprecedented 32.8 million temperature readings in a single day. This milestone demonstrated both the strength of its radio-frequency architecture and its unmatched reliability at scale.

By Thanksgiving 2025, usage has skyrocketed. The ThermoWorks Cloud processed over 66 billion data points without a moment of downtime, reinforcing RFX's role as the most trusted wireless food-monitoring platform in the industry.

“RFX, a two-part system with a probe and base station, aced every performance test... Connectivity was excellent, both around the house over Wi-Fi and over cellular to the cloud.” - WIRED (named RFX Best Overall in its“Best Wireless Meat Thermometers” guide)

“RFX Wireless meat thermometer is a game changer when it comes to range and sleek design.” - Vindulge

“RFX is the first (wireless) thermometer I'm aware of that uses a radio frequency for its transmission instead of the much more common Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. That means we got a clear signal from the backyard into the house with no dropouts.” - Bon Appétit

“The probe held up during an intense sear, staying accurate and intact even near flames-a major upgrade over earlier wireless probes I've tested.” - Smoked BBQ Source

Praise From the Pitmasters Who Put It to the Test



“I have tried various products. In fact, for years, I've been trying to find a wireless thermometer that works in an offset smoker. And this (RFX Wireless), combined with the fact that you can use dozens of these probes to connect to a single gateway, means there's no other competitor that reasonably comes close to the kind of performance that you get with RFX Wireless”. - Jeremy Yoder, Mad Scientist BBQ

“RFX is a game-changer for any BBQ cook! The only downside is now I have no more excuses for overcooking a steak!” - Brad Robinson, Chuds BBQ

“RFX Wireless did not disappoint. This is hands down the best wireless thermometer I've ever used... I received spot-on, real-time temperature readings without missing a beat.” - Malcom Reed, Owner & Pitmaster, How To BBQ Right

Why RFX Stands Alone



Actual Long-Range Performance - RF technology punches through walls, ovens, and smokers, keeping a solid signal when others drop out.



Ultimate Durability - Waterproof, submersible, and built to handle up to 1,000 °F at the handle.



Restaurant-Quality Accuracy - Four internal sensors deliver ±0.9 °F precision at the true thermal center of your food.



Fast Charging, Long Cooking - 10 minutes of charging = 50+ hours of runtime.

Cloud Control Anywhere - Monitor cooks from across the yard or across the country with ThermoWorks App + Cloud.

From Day One to Year One: Still Leading the Pack

“The wireless functionality... maintained a stable connection throughout the cooking process, unlike other wireless thermometers, which often lose connection.” - Serious Eats

“You can deep fry, roast, sous vide, or grill with this wireless thermometer... multifunctionality, scalability, and ease of maintenance... a must-have for any Thermapen fan.” - Food & Wine

CEO Randy Owen reflects:

“RFX has completed its first incredible year, and we couldn't be more proud of the trust it's earned among home cooks, pitmasters, and pros alike. By solving real-world cooking challenges-dropped signals, unreliable readings-RFX has proven itself as more than a thermometer. It's a cooking companion built for accuracy, durability, and kitchen confidence.”

About ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks is the leader in professional-grade temperature measurement tools for kitchens, BBQ pits, manufacturing, laboratories, and beyond. Known across the culinary industry for its flagship Thermapen® ONE - regarded by chefs, pitmasters, and food enthusiasts as the gold standard for speed and accuracy - ThermoWorks continues to innovate products that empower cooks to achieve perfect results every time. From instant-read thermometers to advanced wireless monitoring systems, ThermoWorks is trusted by professionals worldwide to deliver precision when it matters most. Nothing works like ThermoWorks.

