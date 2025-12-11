403
US, Russia discuss restoring, strengthening business ties
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russia and the United States held a meeting this week aimed at restoring and strengthening business contacts, with plans to make the dialogue an annual event. The session took place in Dubai, UAE, and emphasized maintaining business interactions in a politically neutral and motivated framework.
Roscongress Foundation, which organized the forum alongside the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), said the discussions focused on prospects for cooperation, rebuilding mutual trust, and reviving company-to-company connections. The Russian delegation was led by Sergey Katyrin, president of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee headed the U.S. side.
“Russian and American companies continue to seek solutions for implementing investment, industrial, technological, and infrastructure projects,” Katyrin said. Participants expressed hope that the dialogue would improve business conditions in both countries, reduce risks, and strengthen confidence.
“It is crucial for businesses to maintain working communication channels,” Agee added, noting that the U.S. side is interested in exploring practical cooperation with Russian partners wherever possible.
Many international companies exited Russia following unprecedented Western sanctions imposed after the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict, or to avoid secondary sanctions and broader international pressure. However, Agee recently told Russian media that American businesses still see Russia as a promising market and are awaiting the lifting of sanctions.
The discussions covered a range of sectors, including investment, industry, technology, and infrastructure projects, aiming to rebuild commercial ties and facilitate future collaboration.
