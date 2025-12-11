MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Isothermal Forging Market to Surpass $12 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Forged And Stamped Goods market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $349 billion by 2029, with Isothermal Forging to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,511 billion by 2029, the Isothermal Forging market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Isothermal Forging Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the isothermal forging market in 2029, valued at $4,721 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,367 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increase in industrialization, expanding energy and power generation sector and growth of the automotive industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Isothermal Forging Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the isothermal forging market in 2029, valued at $2,694 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,900 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing industrialization and an expanding energy and power generation sector.

Request a free sample of Isothermal Forging Market Report



What will be Largest Segment in the Isothermal Forging Market in 2029?

The isothermal forging market is segmented by raw material into carbon steel metal forging, alloy steel metal forging, aluminum metal forging, magnesium metal forging, stainless steel metal forging, titanium metal forging and other raw material metal forging. The carbon steel metal forging market will be the largest segment of the isothermal forging market segmented by raw material, accounting for 32% or $3,843 million of the total in 2029. The carbon steel metal forging market will be supported by cost-effectiveness makes carbon steel an attractive option for high-volume production, wide applicability in industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing, high demand for durable components in sectors like aerospace and defense, global infrastructure development and the growing automotive industry.

The isothermal forging market is segmented by processes into conduction heating and induction heating. The conduction heating market will be the largest segment of the isothermal forging market segmented by processes, accounting for 63% or $7,563 million of the total in 2029. The conduction heating market will be supported by rising demand for high-quality, high-strength components in aerospace, automotive and defense sectors, growing emphasis on reducing operational costs and increased demand for complex and intricate forged shapes in industries like automotive and aerospace.

The isothermal forging market is segmented by end-user vertical into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and mining equipment and components, energy and power, industrial and manufacturing, marine and rail, oil and gas and other end users. The aerospace and defense market will be the largest segment of the isothermal forging market segmented by end user, accounting for 26% or $3,172 million of the total in 2029. The aerospace and defense market will be supported by high demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in aircraft and defense systems, rigorous performance and safety standards in aerospace and defense applications, technological advancements in defense systems and increasing space exploration activities.

What is the expected CAGR for the Isothermal Forging Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the isothermal forging market leading up to 2029 is 6%

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Isothermal Forging Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global Isothermal Forging market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to precision engineering, material integrity, and high-performance component manufacturing across aerospace, automotive, and energy industries worldwide.

Rapid Growth In The Automotive Industry - The rapid growth in the automotive industry will become a key driver of growth in the isothermal forging market by 2029. The automotive industry is increasingly focusing on reducing vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and meet stringent emission standards. Lighter vehicles require high-strength, lightweight materials for critical components, such as suspension systems, engine blocks, transmission parts and chassis components. Isothermal forging is highly effective in producing lightweight, yet strong parts made from advanced materials such as aluminium alloys, titanium and nickel-based alloys. The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and reducing carbon footprints is driving the demand for such materials, there by fueling the need for isothermal forging. As a result, the rapid growth in the automotive industry is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Expanding Energy And Power Generation Sector - The expanding energy and power generation sector will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the isothermal forging market by 2029. The energy and power generation sector requires high-performance, durable and reliable components capable of withstanding extreme operational conditions. Isothermal forging is particularly suited to meet these demands due to its ability to produce strong, precise parts with excellent material properties. Consequently, the eexpanding energy and power generation sector is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Strong Economic Growth In Emerging Markets- The strong economic growth in emerging markets within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the isothermal forging market by 2029, This enables a larger segment of the population to afford flights for business and leisure purposes, prompting airlines to expand their fleets. Consequently, this growth in fleet size drives the demand for new aircraft and their associated components, including isothermal forging. Therefore, this strong economic growth in emerging markets is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Isothermal Forging Market report here:



What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Isothermal Forging Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the conduction isothermal forging market, the isothermal forging in aerospace and defense market and the carbon steel isothermal forging market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for high-strength, lightweight materials, advancements in precision heating and forging technologies, and expanding applications across aerospace, automotive, and defense manufacturing. This growth reflects the increasing adoption of advanced forging processes that deliver superior material integrity, dimensional accuracy, and energy efficiency, fueling transformative improvements in component performance, production efficiency, and sustainability within the global forging industry.

The conduction isothermal forging market is projected to grow by $1,949 million, the isothermal forging in aerospace and defense market by $964 million and the carbon steel isothermal forging market by $885 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "