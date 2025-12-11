SBU Drones Halt Operation Of Russian Oil Platform In Caspian Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source in the SBU reported this to Ukrinform.

According to the source, this is the first time Ukraine has struck Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea.

"At least four hits on the offshore platform have been recorded. As a result of the attack, oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it services was halted," the source said.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored fields in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted products were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

"The SBU continues successful special operations against the Russian oil and gas sector, constantly expanding their geography. Explosions in the Caspian Sea is another reminder to Russia that all its enterprises working for the war are legitimate targets, no matter where they are located," the informed SBU source emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the previous day, SBU maritime drones Sea Baby struck the oil tanker Dashan in the Black Sea, which belongs to Russia's 'shadow fleet'; the vessel, under the flag of the Comoros, was moving in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone toward the port terminal of Novorossiysk.

Photo provided by the source