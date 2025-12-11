Cleanco Waste Treatment Unlocks New Milestone In Medical And Hazardous Waste Management, Reaffirms Commitment To UAE's Net Zero 2050 Goals



UAE's biomedical waste management market to reach USD 67 million in 2025

Hazardous waste sector to reach USD 235.8 million by 2030 In alignment, Cleanco extends treatment capacity and expands into industrial waste segment

UAE, December, 2025: Cleanco, one of the UAE's largest Environmental Services Providers (ESP) of medical and hazardous waste treatment solutions in the region, marked a landmark milestone by raising its treatment capacity, reflecting its crucial role in advancing the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategic initiative and the Abu Dhabi Waste Diversion Target 2030.

Cleanco's latest accomplishment is a result of its active investments in advanced technologies, including its state-of-the-art 'Rotary Kiln Incineration (RKI) technology', recognised as the European Union's Best Available Techniques (BAT). The company operates two RKI facilities in Al Dhafra and Al Ain Region, both designed, constructed, and operated in strict compliance with EU Directive 2000/76/EC and UAE Emission Standards as outlined in UAE laws. The advancement allows 90 to 95 per cent volume reduction, converting waste safely into ashes, which is then disposed of using secured Class I Hazardous Waste Engineered Cell. In addition, Cleanco is collaborating with strategic partners to explore innovative fly ash recovery and conversion solutions, further supporting the UAE's circular economy goals.

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO and President of MEFMA, stated:“As one of the largest and most trusted ESP in the region, a daily cumulative treatment capacity of around 60 tons is an achievement that underscores the importance of what we do every day to protect businesses, communities, and the environment. In my opinion, it is a powerful statement about what responsible waste management can truly accomplish. At Cleanco, we are committed to shaping a greener future by providing innovative solutions and comprehensive support to help our clients adopt sustainable, long-term waste management practices.”

The company's dedication and achievements were further recognised at the Middle East Waste and Recycling (MEWAR) Awards where Cleanco earned the 'Medical Waste Management Best Practice Award' in Gold Category. With the UAE expecting biomedical waste management to reach USD 67 million in 2025 and the hazardous waste sector to reach USD 235.8 million by 2030, Cleanco's extended services and improved capacity perfectly align with national sustainability goals.

Dr. Jayesh Panchal, General Manager, Cleanco Waste Treatment LLC said:“Our technologies and compliance standards are critical, but our impact on communities is what makes us truly unique. Every ton of waste we manage contributes to cleaner cities, safer hospitals, and a better environment for coming generations. As a result, we are proud to have expanded into the industrial waste segment while also sustaining our investments in technologies that promote the conversion and reuse of waste in various forms, ensuring that sustainability can be achieved through innovation and collaboration.”

The company guarantees effective and secure waste logistics throughout the region by overseeing a fleet of around 25 specialised collection and transportation vehicles. Cleanco exemplifies regulatory excellence and sustainable practices that are fully compliant with environmental standards. Currently, the company proudly supports around 3,000 healthcare facilities, commercial establishments, and other industries, ensuring safe, compliant, and environmentally responsible waste management. Aside from daily operations, Cleanco has led the Al Qusais Landfill Gas project in Dubai, which includes capping of the landfill, vertical gas wells, gas collection pipework, piping network, along with landfill gas compound.

These milestones reflect Cleanco's strong commitment to sustainability and environment stewardship, setting a benchmark for safe, compliant, and responsible waste management across healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors.