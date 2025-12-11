DXB Welcomes Over 1,500 Young Athletes For The Asian Youth Para Games 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE –December 2025: Dubai International (DXB) welcomed more than 1,500 young athletes and participants from 35 countries arriving for the Asian Youth Para Games 2025, demonstrating the airport's operational excellence in delivering its continuous commitment to world-class accessibility and inclusive services.

DXB has confirmed full operational readiness across its three terminals, deploying specialised People of Determination (PoD) teams and aligning efforts across the airport community to ensure a seamless arrival experience for every delegation.

Preparations included pre-event awareness sessions for frontline employees on best-practice PoD interaction, the activation of a joint task force to oversee and manage delegation arrivals, and the installation of welcome points and reception desks for athletes. Logistical support for the official transport has been arranged throughout the arrival period.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports,said“Accessibility shapes how we design and deliver every part of the airport journey. From trained teams and hearing loops to dedicated assistance counters and quiet spaces, DXB ensures that every guest, regardless of their needs, can move through the airport with comfort and confidence. For these young athletes, their first moments in Dubai begin at DXB, and we want that experience to be seamless, respectful and as stress-free as possible.”

A group of Dubai Airports employees is volunteering to support the athletes at the Games, a reflection of the organisation's commitment to championing inclusion for People of Determination across the UAE.

This year's event marks the largest participation in the Games, with the 2025 edition set to host 11 sports across eight world-class venues from 10 – 13 December, further cementing Dubai's status as a global hub for Para sport excellence. This is the second time Dubai hosts the Games, following the successful 2017 edition.



Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai's airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history.

DXB is ranked as the world's number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35 billion, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

