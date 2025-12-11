403
Croatia inks agreement with Germany to purchase Leopard tanks
(MENAFN) Croatia finalized an agreement with Germany on Wednesday to purchase 44 Leopard 2A8 tanks during Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s visit to Berlin.
Following the signing, German Chancellor Olaf Merz expressed appreciation for Croatia’s decision. “I sincerely thank you for this trust,” he said, adding that the deal enhances NATO interoperability and strengthens allied defense capabilities. “It shows we stand together in the EU and in NATO. But it also shows we have the means to respond to current threats from Russia and others to our security and our integrity,” Merz noted.
Plenkovic highlighted the significance of modernizing Croatia’s military with the advanced Leopard tanks. He emphasized that the acquisition will support the country’s integration into Western defense systems, advance technology transfer, and bolster collaboration with local defense firms such as DOK-ING. The Prime Minister also stressed Croatia’s commitment to EU defense initiatives and collective security efforts.
