Ukraine Seizes Foreign Vessel in Odesa
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s domestic security service detained a foreign-registered ship and its 17-member crew on Wednesday in the port of Odesa, reflecting a growing surge in maritime friction across the Black Sea region.
In a message posted on Telegram, the SBU asserted that authorities impounded the vessel because it had allegedly made repeated visits to the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, which Russia took control of in 2014.
Reports indicate that the ship was sailing under an African flag, with its personnel consisting of the captain and 16 additional crew members originating from several Middle Eastern nations.
According to the statement, the SBU carried out onboard inspections and initiated a criminal investigation on four counts, including treason and breaches of rules governing border entry and exit.
Over the past several weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched strikes on tankers and other ships operating in the Black Sea—actions Moscow claims are meant to undermine the ongoing peace efforts.
Ukrainian officials have previously intercepted foreign commercial vessels alleged to be transporting goods via Crimean ports, which Kyiv deems unlawful under its own legal framework. In April, the SBU detained a cargo ship flying an Asian flag along with its crew.
These latest detentions occur as Ukraine intensifies operations against maritime objectives in the Black Sea, conducting recent drone and missile strikes on commercial ships it says are linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" or are assisting in military supply operations.
