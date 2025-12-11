403
Gatsby Dubai Turns Up the Volume with an Exclusive Performance by World-Class DJ Maxi Meraki
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (December 2025): Reviving the rebellious spirit of the Roaring Twenties, Gatsby Dubai is where the city’s revellers come to play and party. Taking the energy to new heights, this legendary nightlife destination will be hosting an unmissable set by Belgian DJ Maxi Meraki on Friday, December 19th. Before his debut in Terra Solis, experience him closer than ever as he transforms Gatsby Dubai into a pulsing electronic music paradise.
Born at the start of the 90s in Antwerp, Maxi Meraki has become one of the most influential artists in the melodic house scene. Known for his infectious on-stage energy and the way he pours heart, soul, and creativity into every set, ’t’s no surpris’ he’s built a devoted fanbase across the globe. Since taking the electronic music scene by storm in 2019, tracks such as ‘Dare Y’ur Move’‘ ‘Ever’body Get Up’‘ and ’Nothing On Me’ marked essential moments in his artistic evolution.
With every set, Maxi delivers his signature mix of rhythm and emotion that turns any room into a full-blown vibe. Fresh off global stages and celebrated by icons like Black Coffee, Solomun,’and Pete Tong, he’s bringing that same fire to Gatsby Dubai on December 19th for one unforgettable night.
Set in the opulent interiors of this stylish 1920s-’nspired venue, Maxi’s performance kicks off at 12 AM, with free entry for standing guests starting from 11:30 PM. Ladies can further elevate the experience with two complimentary sips when you secure your spot on the guest list. Alternatively, book a VIP table and bring your whole crew as you toast between house anthems with eclectic cocktails and glasses of bubbly.
Let Gatsby Dubai pull you into a world of late-night glamour as Maxi Meraki spins a soundtrack made for mischief, movement, and midnight magic. This is your chance to catch a world-class DJ in an intimate, energy-charged setting that feels straight out of the Roaring Twenties. Secure your spot now and let the night take over.
When: Friday, December 19th, from 12 AM to 3 AM
Offer: Performance by DJ Maxi Meraki with free entry for everyone from 11:30 PM onwards
Guestlist for ladies: Contact Gatsby Dubai to secure your free spot on the guest list and enjoy two complimentary drinks
VIP Tables:
•Minimum spend of 400 AED per person
•No maximum number of guests per table (club format)
•Minimum spend can be used on bottles or individual drinks
