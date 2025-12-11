MENAFN - GetNews)FunkyMEDIA, one of the most dynamic SEO agencies in Poland, is redefining what“good SEO” means in 2025. By combining advanced search engine optimization, AI-driven automation, buzz marketing and systematic management of brand mentions, FunkyMEDIA delivers campaigns that regularly achieve +150–200% organic traffic growth and up to +200–280% increases in revenue or leads from SEO within a year for e-commerce, B2B, fintech, marketplace and legal clients.

With over a decade of experience, FunkyMEDIA operates from its base in Łódź and an international hub in Spain's Canary Islands. The agency specializes in SEO, Google Ads, AI Search Optimization, LLM optimization, link building and building brand authority in Google and Google AI.

Real numbers, not vague promises

Home & Garden e-commerce: +173% traffic, +165% SEO revenue in 12 months

In one key project for a home & garden online store, FunkyMEDIA:



increased monthly organic sessions from 15,000 to 41,000 (+173%),

boosted monthly SEO revenue from PLN 90,000 to PLN 239,000 (+165%),

grew the number of keywords in Google TOP10 from 80 to 420 and TOP3 from 10 to 95, increased the share of SEO in overall store revenue from 32% to 54%.

These are not“nice charts in a report” – they translate directly into measurable business growth.

B2B / SaaS: +280% SEO leads in 10 months

For a B2B / SaaS client, FunkyMEDIA:



took organic traffic from a modest baseline to a multiple of that within months,

delivered +280% more leads from SEO in just 10 months, transformed content from generic feature descriptions into a strategic educational program: in-depth guides, use cases and content directly addressing decision-makers' real-world problems.

The result: Google became the client's primary, scalable source of qualified leads.

Law firm: +187% traffic, +320% inbound queries, ROI +280%

In a 12-month campaign for a law firm, FunkyMEDIA achieved:



+187% organic traffic growth,

+320% more contact enquiries from SEO (forms and emails),

+142% more inbound phone calls from new clients,

+334% more keywords in TOP10 – TOP3 keywords grew from 18 to 63, TOP10 from 95 to 412,

+210% growth in branded search volume, an estimated +280% year-on-year ROI from SEO activities.

This is what happens when expert content, AI-assisted analysis and smart brand-mention strategy are tightly integrated.

E-commerce, fintech, marketplace – hard-hitting case studies

Across other projects, FunkyMEDIA combines classic SEO, buzz marketing and AI-powered automation:



Home & Decor (PL/DE)



+186% new brand mentions in 8 months (from 420 to 1,202),



+154% organic traffic growth (from 95,000 to 241,000 sessions/month),



growth in TOP3 branded keywords from 38 to 121,

+129% year-on-year SEO revenue.

Fintech B2B – online payments



generated approx. 2,400 hub pages and 18,000 internal links using AI-assisted programmatic SEO,



achieved an average 9.1% CTR on long-tail queries,



+73% more branded searches in 5 months,

+112% more sales-qualified leads from SEO, with CPL reduced by 24%.

Fashion marketplace (Central & Eastern Europe)



implemented AI-supported brand-mention monitoring and alerting,



cut average PR reaction time down to 2h 18m,



captured dozens of featured snippets and People Also Ask positions,



improved Core Web Vitals (LCP from ~3.1 s to 1.8 s;“good” URLs from 41% to 82%), +208% traffic growth from“brand + category” searches and significantly higher share of voice in key categories.

This is not standard SEO. This is engineered growth.

An agency the industry cites – and competitors watch closely

FunkyMEDIA is frequently highlighted by international B2B platforms and industry directories as a top-tier SEO agency from Poland with a strong focus on AI, brand mentions and performance-driven SEO.

Platforms and listings describe FunkyMEDIA as:



a verified, high-performing SEO partner for clients in Poland and abroad,

a data-driven agency supporting tourism, e-commerce, technology and professional services across European markets, including Spain and the Canary Islands, a growth partner, not just a“vendor for keywords.”

FunkyMEDIA is not“just another SEO shop” buried in a long Google list – it is a team that designs, measures and delivers growth from organic channels with surgical precision.

What sets FunkyMEDIA apart: SEO + AI + buzz + brand mentions

FunkyMEDIA builds client advantage across four tightly integrated pillars:

Next-generation SEO & SXO



deep-dive technical audits,

Core Web Vitals optimisation and architecture design, user-journey-driven CRO and SXO (CTAs, sticky bars, calculators, comparison tools).

Content intelligence & AI



AI-assisted research, topic clustering and intent mapping,

using AI to accelerate outlines, metadata and FAQs – never to replace expert-level content, proprietary reporting and SEO dashboards that make performance crystal clear.

Buzz marketing 2.0 & digital PR



ethical, value-driven presence in communities: forums, Facebook groups, Reddit, Q&A sites,

micro-case studies, reviews and expert answers that build trust instead of spammy noise, consistent growth in natural brand mentions, which search algorithms increasingly reward.

Brand mentions & reputation management



continuous monitoring of brand mentions with AI-based alerts,

fast and strategic engagement, including crisis management, alignment between brand-mention strategy, anchor-text taxonomy and link profile.

“SEO in 2025 is not about hunting one 'magic keyword'. It's about orchestrating an ecosystem of signals – content, speed, UX, brand mentions and AI-interpretable data. Our ambition is to be the agency that designs this ecosystem for our clients and delivers results so strong they're impossible to ignore,”says Rafał Cyrański, CEO of FunkyMEDIA.

SEO for AI answers – where FunkyMEDIA wants its clients to win

FunkyMEDIA is heavily investing in AI Search Optimization, with a focus on:



creating content that large language models love to quote in AI Overviews, SGE and conversational assistants (ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and others),

strengthening domain authority with case studies, expert publications and consistent multi-channel branding,

building content structures and schema (FAQ, rich content hubs, structured data) that make it easy for AI to recognise a client's website as the best answer to a query, targeting long, conversational queries – exactly how people talk to AI and modern search.

The goal is simple and ambitious at the same time:when AI looks for examples, brands and experts to recommend – FunkyMEDIA wants its clients on that shortlist.

