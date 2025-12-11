DAT Supply Launches Europe's Next-Generation Gummy Manufacturing Platform, Bringing Premium Private Label Solutions To Global Nutraceutical Brands

MENAFN - GetNews)DAT Supply, a rapidly emerging leader in nutraceutical manufacturing, officially announces the launch of its dedicated gummy manufacturing division, offering premium private label and contract manufacturing solutions for global supplement brands. Built on a foundation of GMP, HACCP, and ISO-certified standards, DAT Supply aims to redefine quality, scalability, and innovation within the fast-growing gummy supplements market.

The nutraceutical industry has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years, with gummies becoming the preferred dosage form for consumers of all ages. Brands are increasingly prioritizing taste, texture, compliance, and active ingredients-creating unprecedented demand for high-performance manufacturing partners capable of delivering both quality and speed. DAT Supply enters the market with a clear mission: to become Europe's most reliable, high-standard gummy manufacturer for wellness, beauty, sports nutrition, and functional health brands.

A New Standard for High-Active & Pectin-Based Gummies

While many manufacturers rely on traditional gelatin formats, DAT Supply distinguishes itself by specializing in premium pectin-based gummies. These gummies offer superior stability, vegan compliance, non-melting properties, and clean-label appeal-positioning the company at the forefront of modern nutraceutical innovation.

DAT Supply's manufacturing lines support advanced formulas including:

. High-active concentration gummies

. Sugar-free and low-sugar formulations

. Vegan and plant-based gummies

. Functional ingredient blends such as collagen, creatine, probiotics, mushrooms, adaptogens, beauty boosters, and energy complexes

. Non-melting and high-heat gummies ideal for global shipping

With increasing pressure on brands to differentiate themselves, DAT Supply provides end-to-end formulation R&D, flavour development, regulatory support, and white-label ready-to-sell options.

A Scalable Manufacturing Partner for Global Brands

DAT Supply is strategically positioned to support brands looking to scale quickly across Europe, the US, and emerging markets. The company offers:

. Low MOQs for new brands

. Large-scale production capability

. Fast lead times

. Full EU/US/UK regulatory support

. Custom formulations & R&D

From concept to finished product, the DAT Supply model ensures reliability, transparency, and speed.

Responding to Global Demand for Trusted Supplement Manufacturing

The launch of DAT Supply comes at a pivotal moment. As consumers worldwide prioritize wellness, immune support, energy, mental clarity, and beauty-from-within solutions, supplement brands are racing to expand product lines.

“Brands today need more than a manufacturer-they need a strategic partner,” said a spokesperson for DAT Supply.“We built this platform for performance, reliability, and innovation.”

Built for Transparency, Quality & Global Distribution

DAT Supply emphasizes full traceability and quality control. Every batch follows strict testing protocols and adheres to international nutraceutical guidelines. Clients may request documentation and certifications anytime.

About DAT Supply

DAT Supply is a global nutraceutical manufacturing partner specializing in high-quality private label and custom gummy supplements. Based in Portugal and serving clients worldwide, the company offers formulation R&D, pectin gummy technology, sugar-free systems, packaging design, regulatory compliance, and large-scale production.

For inquiries or partnerships, visit