Dubai 2025: Azerbaijani Boxers Reach Quarterfinals

Azerbaijani boxers have reached quarterfinals at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025, Azernews reports.

Magsud Khasmetov (63.5 kg) defeated Ruslan Gafurov (Tajikistan) with a commanding 5:0 score (30:26, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). With this victory, Khasmetov secured his place in the quarterfinals, where he will face Omar Livaza (Kyrgyzstan).

In the 71 kg division, Sarkhan Aliyev, a World Championship medalist, also celebrated another triumph. He overcame Arturs Vais (Latvia) with a 5:0 score (30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). Aliyev will now test his skills against Ablaykhan Zhusupov (Kazakhstan) in the quarterfinals.

Before Khasmetov and Aliyev, six other Azerbaijani boxers had already booked their spots in the quarterfinals, highlighting the strong performance of the national team at this championship.

Note that Azerbaijan is represented by 11 boxers at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025, scheduled for December 3–13.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.