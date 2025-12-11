Leyla Aliyeva Meets With Head Of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration
The meeting emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zamin International Public Foundation, contribute to the development of high-level ties between the two countries.
The sides underlined the importance of the international conference in Turkmenistan in promoting the active involvement of women in political and economic life, as well as expanding multilateral dialogue and partnerships. The discussion also highlighted the significance of strengthening the role of women across various sectors, including education and healthcare, to ensure sustainable development.
