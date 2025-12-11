Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leyla Aliyeva Meets With Head Of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration

2025-12-11 12:19:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 10, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the margins of the international conference titled“The Role of Women in Modern Society: Promoting International Cooperation for Sustainable Development” in Turkmenistan.

The meeting emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zamin International Public Foundation, contribute to the development of high-level ties between the two countries.

The sides underlined the importance of the international conference in Turkmenistan in promoting the active involvement of women in political and economic life, as well as expanding multilateral dialogue and partnerships. The discussion also highlighted the significance of strengthening the role of women across various sectors, including education and healthcare, to ensure sustainable development.

AzerNews

