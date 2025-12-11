Professor of Marketing, University of Southampton

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Paurav Shukla is the Professor of Marketing at Southampton Business School, University of Southampton, UK. His research interests include cross-cultural marketing, comparative consumer behaviour, and marketing in emerging markets with a particular focus on luxury brands. Paurav's career began in industry, and he continues to work hand in hand with industry as a researcher, practitioner and advisor. Previously he has held academic positions at University of Essex (UK), Glasgow Caledonian University (UK), University of Brighton (UK), Liverpool Hope University (UK), Gujarat Law Society (India) and corporate organizations including 7th Sense Consulting (UK & India), Scanpoint Graphics (India), Claris Lifesciences (India) among others. He also holds visiting professorship at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Germany; Aalto University, Finland; Misr International University, Egypt among others.

He has also delivered corporate training, teaching and consulting assignments for organisations in Europe, Asia and Africa, and has been actively involved in funded research projects. He is currently working on several client projects involving large scale comparative datasets. He has directly taught students representing more than 60 nationalities and been one of the pioneers in e-teaching methods wherein he employs cutting edge web and social media technologies in his teaching approach. His website gets more than 20,000 hits per month globally. He has written widely in the areas of his research domain in top-tier journals including Journal of Business Research, Journal of World Business, Marketing Letters, Information & Management, International Marketing Review, Psychology & Marketing, Eating behaviours, Journal of Business and Industrial Marketing, Advances in Consumer Research, Journal of Entrepreneurship, and Journal of Product & Brand Management among others. He is an expert in quantitative techniques including structural equation modelling and complex land and field experiments and has also published papers using mixed methods approach. He has contributed chapters to edited books, case studies and popular accounts of his work have appeared in the Sunday Times, the Guardian, Woman's Wear Daily (the fashion bible), Luxury Society, Newsweek, National Post of Canada and LiveMint Wall Street Journal, among others. He has been involved as a guest editor for journals, conference chair, and track chair for prestigious conferences such as EMAC. He is also on the editorial and review boards of several renowned conferences and journals.

2019–present Professor of Marketing, University Southampton

Experience