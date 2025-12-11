Adam Urwick is a junior analyst at RAND Europe. Working within the Science and Emerging Technology team, he is chiefly interested in the energy transition, energy security, emerging technologies, and science and innovation policy. Urwick is also concerned with environmental sustainability, public health, biosecurity, and media and culture in the digital age. He received his Ph.D. in chemical and biological engineering from the University of Sheffield.

