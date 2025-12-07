Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Syrian Minister Of Economy And Industry
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, met yesterday with Minister of Economy and Industry of the Syrian Arab Republic, H E Mohammed Nidal Al Shaar on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.
Seperately, Minister Sheikh Faisal also met with the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, H E Børge Brende. During the meetings, they reviewed cooperation relations and ways to strengthen them.
